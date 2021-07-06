Val Kilmer Bares His Soul In Amazon Studios Upcoming ‘VAL’ Documentary

Amazon Studios has released the official trailer and poster art for directors Leo Scott & Ting Poo’s upcoming documentary on the legendary Val Kilmer. Check out the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated documentary below, along with it’s official synopsis.

Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever . This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Amazon Studios will release ‘VAL’ in theaters July 23rd, 2021 and on Prime Video August 6th, 2021.

