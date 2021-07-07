The Addams Family 2: America’s Creepiest Family Hits The Road In New Trailer!

The Addams Family returns this Fall in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. Check out the official trailer for the film below and check out the recently released character posters for the film HERE!

In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

Directed by Greg Tiernan, the film features the voice work of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Wallace Shawn, with Snoop Dogg as ‘IT’, with Bette Midler and Bill Hader.

The Addams Family 2 is slated to hit theaters nationwide on October 1st, 2021.

