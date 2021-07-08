MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE: First Wave of National Tour Stops Announced for Time Bubble Tour

Alternaversal, the production company responsible for the “100 percent Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000on Netflix, has announced its nationwide tour of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour, with the first 27 of an expected 80 nationwide dates, taking the tour through spring 2022. The long-running series (34 years old next Thanksgiving!) has also garnered the Peabody Award for Broadcast Excellence and multiple Emmy award nominations.

The “Time Bubble Tour,” supervised by series creator Joel Hodgson, will launch in October of 2021 in York, PA, and feature the beloved returning cast of the 2019 “Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour,” Emily Marsh, Conor McGiffin, Nate Begle, and Yvonne Freese, along with the world’s only movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and GPC. The show features the film Making Contact and will include all the tour signatures: hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, and silly sketches. The show will be directed by Tim Ryder, an alumni of the Second City Mainstage cast and writer and performer from the MST3K TV series.

“I’m thrilled to announce that the MST3K live show is back on the road for audiences to enjoy together again, especially after a year that’s been tough on all of us. I’ve learned to never underestimate the power of hanging with friends and watching a cheesy movie while bots yell stuff at the screen,” said series creator, Joel Hodgson.

Making Contact (1985) is the Roland Emmerich directed film that Emily and the Bots will riff, featuring animated toys and an evil ventriloquist dummy in an overcrowded childhood during the eighties.

Tickets to the first wave of tour stops go on sale on Friday, July 9 at 12 Noon Eastern with the exception of the performance in Chicago. Ticket on sale date information for the Chicago performance on December 11 will be announced at a later time. For a complete list of currently available tickets and additional information, visit mst3klive.com.

FIRST WAVE TOUR DATES:



10/30/2021 – York, PA – The Pullo Center

11/2/2021 – Cleveland, OH – Mimi Ohio Theatre

11/4/2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

11/6/2021 – Rochester, NY – Auditorium Theater

11/7/2021 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theater

11/10 & 11/11/2021 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

11/12/2021 – New Haven, CT – Shubert Theatre

11/15/2021 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

11/16/2021 – Kalamazoo, MI – State Theatre

11/20/2021 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Theater

11/21/2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

11/23/2021 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

11/24/2021 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

11/26 & 11/27/2021 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

11/28/2021 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre

12/11/2021 – Chicago, IL – CIBC Theatre

12/18/2021 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

12/20/2021 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

12/22/2021 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/26/2021 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

1/15/2022 – Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House

2/5/2022 – New York City, NY – Grand Ballroom at Manhattan Center

