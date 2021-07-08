The ‘Star Trek’ Universe Set To Beam Into Comic-Con@Home In July

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, beams “Star Trek” into Comic-Con@Home on Friday, July 23, beginning at 10AM PDT, with back-to-back panel sessions featuring cast and producers from the service’s two animated “Star Trek” series, the upcoming STAR TREK: PRODIGY — the first “Star Trek” animated kids series — and season two of the adult animated comedy STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. The “Star Trek” Universe panels kick off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak Animation” programming block showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series, with additional panels to be announced.

Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

The “Star Trek” Universe at Comic-Con@Home will feature exclusive conversations with cast and producers moderated by “Star Trek’s” own Jerry O’Connell.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY

Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon present the inaugural cast panel for the highly anticipated upcoming “Star Trek” animated kids’ series, STAR TREK: PRODIGY, with voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, STAR TREK: PRODIGY will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Following STAR TREK: PRODIGY, join STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero alongside creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at the second season. Season two is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange, new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.

Season two of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will premiere on Thursday, August 12. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

About Paramount+:

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

About the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+:

The Star Trek Universe on Paramount+ includes current and upcoming seasons of the original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and the upcoming STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS and STAR TREK: PRODIGY, the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences. The Star Trek Universe on Paramount+ also includes all 726 episodes from the six classic Star Trek series and a selection of Star Trek films.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.