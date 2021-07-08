TREMONTI To Release ‘Marching In Time’ Album On September 24th!

World-renowned guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti is back with his fifth album from his solo band, Tremonti. The new album, entitled Marching In Time, is scheduled for global release on September 24th via Napalm Records and is available for pre-order beginning today.

Mark Tremonti is no stranger to storytelling. Throughout his years with top-charting bands Alter Bridge and Creed, and most recently his solo band, Mark has never strayed from his love of writing memorable songs. With the upcoming fifth album, Marching In Time, the band looks to continue this trend while exploring their love for heavy music, drawing from current events from the last year to form the basis of each song. While its predecessor, A Dying Machine, was an overall concept album seeped in darker sentiments and story, the vibe of Marching In Time is different – emerging as a charging rock/metal offering that takes the listener on 12 individual journeys. Marching In Time is now available for pre-order here: https://smarturl.it/MarchingInTime.

From the driving drum beat of opener “A World Away” to the epic closer “Marching In Time,” the new album is a reflective look at the world around us today. Tremonti’s unmatched musicianship bleeds through the album, showcased on tracks like “Thrown Further,” “In One Piece” and the thought provoking “Would You Kill.” Alternatively, the band displays their softer side on pensive tracks “The Last One Of Us” and “Not Afraid to Lose.” Epic title track “Marching In Time” tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and how he prepares for life during that time – something Mark Tremonti recently experienced in his own life – while upcoming single “If Not For You” shows the evolution of the Tremonti sound in 2021. Marching In Time was produced longtime friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

‘Marching In Time’ Track Listing:

1. A World Away

2. Now And Forever

3. If Not For You

4. Thrown Further

5. Let That Be Us

6. The Last One Of Us

7. In One Piece

8. Under The Sun

9. Not Afraid To Lose

10. Bleak

11. Would You Kill

12. Marching In Time

‘Marching In Time’ will be available in the following formats*:

-CD Digipak

-Digital Album

-2LP Gatefold Black

-2LP Gatefold Marbled White / Black + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

-2LP Gatefold Sun Yellow + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

-2LP Gatefold Crystal Clear + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

-2LP Gatefold Pink Transparent (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

-Die-Hard Edition: 2LP Marble Transparent Black + Guitar Pick + Print (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

-Deluxe Box: Flag, Wristband & More! (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

*Additional formats will be available via individual retailers.

Tremonti will hit the road in advance of the release of Marching In Time, starting on September 3rd in Pryor, OK at Rocklahoma with longtime friends Sevendust. The tour will make stops in Kansas City, MO, Sayreville, NJ, Flint, MI and Joliet, IL, to name a few, before wrapping on September 26th in Orlando, FL. All tour dates, ticket information and VIP packages can be found at www.marktremonti.com.

About Tremonti:

For as explosive as Mark Tremonti’s playing may be at times, he has quietly and rather unassumingly asserted himself as one of the most pure, precise and prolific guitarists, songwriters, and frontmen of the modern era. With a GRAMMY® Award, recognition at #1 on Guitar World’s “Top 20 Best Guitarists of the Decade,” and 40 million units sold between Creed, Alter Bridge and his namesake solo band Tremonti, he maintains a breakneck pace in terms of both studio output and live shows. Once again, he directly channels this workmanlike focus, rigid discipline, and relentless drive into Tremonti’s fifth full-length offering, Marching In Time [Napalm Records], fusing uncompromising thrash-induced fret fireworks, wrecking ball grooves, and searing melodies all at once to present a definitive sonic statement.

