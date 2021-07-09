Guitar God George Lynch To Release ‘Seamless’ Instrumental Solo Album In August

With over 40 years playing guitar and songwriting as a professional musician, career firsts are minimal for someone as prolific as George Lynch. On August 20th, George gets to add another highlight with the release of his first-ever full-length instrumental album, Seamless. The album is being released via Rat Pak Records and features nine brand new tracks and three bonus tracks from Lynch who is backed by drummer Jimmy D’Anda and bassist Eric Loiselle on the album. Seamless is produced by Lynch and is now available for pre-order in various configurations here: www.ratpakrecords.com/GeorgeLynch

“Seamless is my attempt at creating a guitar driven instrumental record that delivers something outside the realm of what most people would expect from a guitar instrumental record coming from a semi-redeemed 80’s hair shredder . I wanted the record to be challenging but not exhausting ; personal without being belligerently self-indulgent and include a fair amount of guitar histrionics and pay tribute to the masters without making it sound like I’m competing to be the end all summation of all guitar legacies that preceded me. I also wanted the underlying music to be more than vehicles for solos; I wanted the compositions to be able to stand on their own,” explains Lynch.

From the driving guitar riff of album opener “Quiver” to the haunting outro of album closer “Falling Apart,” it is clear George Lynch was looking to explore his writing and love for the guitar. Songs like “Cola,” “Sharks With Laser Beams,” and “Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing” explore the various musical styles George likes to play while giving him room to experiment with new sounds alongside his signature tone. The album on all formats includes three bonus tracks that were added to the album after the extra tracks were presented to the label. “Blue Light Effect,” House Of Eternal Return” and “The Weight” also show the musical diversity that only George Lynch as a trio can create.

The track listing for ‘Seamless’ is:

1. Quiver

2. Cola

3. TJ69

4. Death By A Thousand Licks

5. iThink

6. Sharks With Laser Beams

7. Octavia

8. Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing

9. Falling Apart

BONUS TRACKS

10. Blue Light Effect

11. House Of Eternal Return

12. The Weight

About George Lynch:

Starting in music in 1977, George Lynch has long since been considered one of the most-notable guitar players of all time. His work with Dokken and Lynch Mob have garnered him a legion of devoted fans around the globe. His creativity and musicianship has been showcased on over 50 albums since 1982 and 2022 will mark his 45th Anniversary as a professional musician. George Lynch continues to redefine guitar playing and songwriting while showing no signs of slowing down.

