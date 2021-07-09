Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Releases New Single & Official Video For “Too Cool To Care”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have released a new single, “Too Cool To Care,” from their extraordinary debut album, THANKS FOR COMING (Morpho Music). PRESS HERE to listen and HERE to watch the official video that was shot in March 2020 and serves as eerie time capsule footage of pre-pandemic New York City. The trio recently released THANKS FOR COMING on special, limited edition vinyl. PRESS HERE to purchase and HERE to stream/download the album that Forbes calls a mixture of “sounds ranging anywhere from synth pop and rock to post punk and disco alongside electronic elements, crafting an identity that’s impossible to pigeonhole.”

“We hope people will sort of take a ride and go to all these different imaginative places; have an experience that feels like it’s facilitated only by listening to the record,” says Michael C. Hall. “Like it takes you to a place that you discover for having listened to it—a place you didn’t quite know about until you took the ride.”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie). The songs on THANKS FOR COMING, most of which were created under the cloud of the pandemic in New York City, look into music’s future without ignoring its past. The folk-rock sound of “Armageddon Suite” is a reflection of Princess’ Bowie-esque roots, the group’s bonus-track cover of Phantogram’s “Cruel World” sports a mellotron-like introduction that immediately conjures up “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Eat An Eraser”is a dreamy and dance-able track with an 80s-inspired synth-pop groove. Then there’s “Airhead,” a larger-than-life song with a skyrocketing hook that serves as a staggering example of Hall’s unmatched vocal prowess.

The trio eschews traditional rock instrumentation in favor of stripped-down synthesizer-and-drum attack, and a wealth of disparate influences flow into Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum’s songs – the glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave dance music, contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice. A theatrical sensibility is part of the trio’s DNA, especially in live shows, having met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. They played the final show at Mercury Lounge following the release of their self-titled EP last spring before the city shut down, which was cited in The New York Times.

The band released their self-titled EP in spring 2020 (PRESS HERE to listen) along with videos for “Ketamine,” “Come Talk To Me,” “Love American Style” and “Vicious.”The music drew early praise from Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet and more.

Michael C. Hall is a musical talent and a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus. He has also earned many accolades for his acting, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Underand a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter. Hall assumed the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway on October 16, 2014 and performed the role until January 18, 2015. His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes. Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowersbefore going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal ‘Mermaid Avenue’ collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen spent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with Boy George and Cyndi Lauper.

THANKS FOR COMING Tracklisting:

Intro

Bombed Out Sites

Nevertheless

Thanks For Coming

Too Cool To Care

Armageddon Suite

Moodarama

Eat An Eraser

The Deeper Down

Sideways

Angela Peacock

Airhead

Tomorrows Screams

Cruel World (Bonus Track)

