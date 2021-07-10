Hootie & the Blowfish Set January 2022 Date For ‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’

Hootie & the Blowfish is pleased to announce their inaugural destination concert vacation event, HootieFest: The Big Splash, in partnership with CID Presents & On Location. Hosted January 26 – 29, 2022 on a picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún, the four-day celebration of all things rock will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the band, as well as appearances by Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin. Additional details, including pool party performances are still to be announced.

HootieFest packages will go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 15 at 1 p.m and include all-inclusive resort accommodations, concert access, roundtrip airport transportation and more. A 24-hour pre-sale will begin Wednesday, July 14 at 1 p.m. ET. To browse package options and details, visit www.hootiefest.com.

The destination event marks the first live performance by the GRAMMY Award winning band since their hugely successful Group Therapy Tour in 2019, which marked the 25th anniversary of their Diamond certified debut album, Cracked Rear View, and the band’s first tour in over a decade.

“We were blown away by the response from fans during our last tour,” notes front man Darius Rucker. “It was so special to be back on stage together and to know that people still love the music as much as we do. What better way to keep that celebration going than in Mexico!?”

In addition to daytime entertainment and nightly concerts, fans will be encouraged to explore Mexico’s natural beauty and rich ancient culture through various off-site adventures including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the hidden gems of nearby Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

CID Presents’ ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with Hootie & the Blowfish and Moon Palace, which has been designated as a low carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts result in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change. Additionally, donations made throughout the package purchase process will go towards the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation for redistribution to local charities.

Event organizers will closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines imposed by local authorities and The World Health Organization to ensure a safe experience for all guests.

For more information about HootieFest: The Big Splash, including how to book all-inclusive packages as well as health and safety precautions and payment plan details, please visit www.hootiefest.com/ packages.

About Hootie & the Blowfish

With the rich, bluesy vocals of Darius Rucker and gleeful harmonies of guitarist Mark Bryan, bassist Dean Felber and drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, Hootie & the Blowfish have sold over 25 million records worldwide to date after their infectious melodies hit the airwaves in 1994 with hits such as “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You.” The quartet met at the University of South Carolina where endless gigs at frat houses and local bars built a major local buzz. Their blend of pop, folk, blues, soul and rock made them hard to pigeonhole, but easily accessible to anyone who loved good music.

Atlantic Records, impressed by their regional draw, signed them and released Cracked Rear View in 1994. The album had been out for six months before the band played on the Late Show with David Letterman which sent sales skyrocketing, eventually landing at No. 1 on the Billboard chart the following spring. Cracked Rear View and the band went on to win two GRAMMY Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a Billboard Music Award and multiple People’s Choice Awards. Cracked Rear View also earned the band Billboard’s Band of the Year Award in 1996 and the RIAA’s Diamond Award for sales in excess of 10 million units. At 21x Platinum, Cracked Rear View remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums in music business history.

The band remained a top draw nationwide following their debut and released five more albums for Atlantic: Fairweather Johnson, Musical Chairs, Scattered, Smothered & Covered, Hootie & the Blowfish and The Best of Hootie & the Blowfish, as well as Looking For Lucky on their own Sneaky Long Records and LIVE in Charleston, The Homegrown Concert Event DVD and CD. The band took a break from full-time touring in 2007, reuniting annually for a variety of philanthropic events while also pursuing solo projects. 2019 marked the band’s first full-time touring year in over a decade as they embarked on the sold-out Group Therapy Tour in support of Imperfect Circle, released in late 2019 under a new record deal with Universal Music Group’s Capitol Nashville. For more information, visit www.Hootie.com, and follow on Facebook @hootieandtheblowfish , Twitter @HootieTweets and Instagram @hootieofficial.

