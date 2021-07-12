Moon Taxi Adds Sparkle City Disco and Illiterate Light To Their ‘Silver Dream’ 2021 Tour

Nashville-based alt-rock band Moon Taxi have added Nashville’s premier vinyl disco DJs Sparkle City Disco and small-town organic farmers turned major label rock stars Illiterate Light along with a host of other friends including Futurebirds, Olympic Music, and AFTM to their national headline Silver Dream tour this summer/fall.

The tour will find Moon Taxi and friends playing the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY on August 7 and continuing through into the fall hitting venues such as New York City’s famed Webster Hall, The Ogden in Denver, Delmar Hall in St. Louis, and two nights at the brand new 2,200-capacity concert hall The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia where the run will conclude over the Thanksgiving holiday. For more info visit http://ridethemoontaxi.com/tour

Moon Taxi has thrived on the touring circuit for years, bringing their electric performances to Coachella, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, and beyond. The band also celebrated a career-defining moment as “Nashville’s own” in October ’17 when they performed at a two night, sold-out run at the famed Ryman Auditorium earning praise from the Tennessean (“Moon Taxi evolves from ‘college project’ to rock stars”). Their music has been embraced as well by brands using their songs for many commercial and TV placements – from JEEP, to Microsoft Surface Pro, McDonald’s, to BMW, along with landmark sporting events including the Olympics, MLB, NFL, and NHL and HBO Sports. Their songs are motivational and energizing, and they have become a “go-to” band for songs that inspire forging ahead.

MOON TAXI 2021 TOUR DATES

8/7 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater %

8/13 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater $

8/14 – Island of Palm, SC – The Windjammer < $

8/15 – Island of Palm, SC – The Windjammer <

8/25 – Fayetteville, AR. – George’s Majestic $

8/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly $

8/27 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman $

8/28 – Denver, CO – Ogden $

8/29 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up $

9/02 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre $

9/03 – Austin, TX – Emo’s $

9/04 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live $

9/05 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre $

9/10 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

9/11 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater $

9/14 – Washington, DC – 930 Club $

9/15 – Boston, MA – Royale $

9/16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall $

9/18 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival

9/19 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now Festival

9/22 – Columbia, SC – The Senate $

9/23 – North Augusta, SC – Sharon Jones Amphitheater $

9/24 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall $

10/02 – Memphis, TN – Mempho Music Fest

10/08 – Birmingham, AL. – Avondale Brewing !

10/09 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station ^ $

10/28 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall $

10/29 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic $

10/30 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre $

10/31 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Music Hall $

11/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern < %

11/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern < @

< Two unique nights of Moon Taxi

$ w/ Sparkle City Disco

% w/ Illiterate Light

^ w/ Futurebirds

@ w/ AFTM

! w/ Olympic Music

Moon Taxi is: Trevor Terndrup (vocals, guitarist), Spencer Thomson (lead guitarist and producer), Wes Bailey (keyboardist), Tommy Putnam (bassist) and Tyler Ritter (drummer).

