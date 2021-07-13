St. Vincent Announces ‘Down And Out Downtown’ — A Special Live Streamed Concert Presented By Moment House

St. Vincent has officially announced Down And Out Downtown, the GRAMMY-award winning artist’s full length live streamed concert debut. Airing exclusively via the premium digital live platform Moment House on Wednesday, August 4th and Thursday, August 5th (depending on territory), Down And Out Downtown will showcase the live premieres of several new tracks from St. Vincent’s acclaimed new album Daddy’s Home in addition to new arrangements of hits and deep cuts from her illustrious catalogue—all performed alongside her top shelf Down And Out Downtown Band comprised of Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

Directed by Bill Benz (Portlandia), who also directed the forthcoming film The Nowhere Inn co-written by and starring St. Vincent, Down And Out Downtown is a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality. From rollicking full band rave-ups to delicate acoustic interludes, Down And Out Downtownbrings the 70s-inspired sensibilities of Daddy’s Home to life in a celebration of unforgettable songs and peerless musicians.

For one night only, St. Vincent’s moment will be broadcast to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa. Tickets are now on sale HERE

LIVESTREAM DATES/TIMES BY TERRITORY: North + South America

August 4th, 6 PM PDT Australia & New Zealand

August 5th, 7 PM AEST Asia

August 5th, 8 PM JST Europe, UK & Africa

August 5th, 6 PM BST Out now via Loma Vista Recordings, Daddy’s Home was produced by Annie Clark and Jack Antonoff, recorded by Laura Sisk, mixed by Cian Riordan, and mastered by Chris Gehringer. The music was performed by Annie, Jack, Cian, Thomas, Evan Smith, Sam KS, Greg Leisz, Daniel Hart, Michael Leonhart, Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway. ABOUT ST. VINCENT

Annie Clark made her recorded debut as St. Vincent in 2007 with Marry Me, quickly becoming regarded as one of the most innovative and fascinating presences in modern music. Each of St. Vincent’s subsequent albums has met with critical acclaim and commercial success eclipsing that of its predecessor. These albums would include Actor (2009), Strange Mercy (2011), and her self-titled fourth album and winner of the 2014 GRAMMY for Best Alternative Album, making her only the second female artist ever to win in that category. In addition to these solo works, St. Vincent joined with David Byrne to record and release the collaborative album Love This Giant in 2012, and performed with Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear of Nirvana at the band’s 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2017, working with co-producer Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent created a defining statement with MASSEDUCTION. The album broke St. Vincent into the U.S. and UK top 10s while landing atop Best of 2017 lists of The New York Times, The Guardian, AV Club, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NME, Q, USA Today, and more—not to mention winning two GRAMMYs (Best Rock Song for its title track, and Best Recording Package). Most recently, St. Vincent channeled the hungover glamor and gritty sepia-toned soundtrack of 1970s downtown NYC into the triumphant Daddy’s Home, released in May 2021 to near universal acclaim. In a glowing five-star review of the album,Mojo Magazine said “It’s masterful stuff: a full conceptual realization, filled with great melodies, deep grooves, colourful characterisations, and some sonic detail that reveals itself over repeated plays.” Outside of recording and performing, St. Vincent has directed the short horror film The Birthday Party, and co-written and starred as a fictionalized version of herself in the upcoming film The Nowhere Inn.

