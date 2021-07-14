‘Fear The Walking Dead Season 6’ Set To Hit Blu-ray On August 31st!

The survivors of the apocalypse are torn apart by the Pioneers when Season 6 of “Fear The Walking Dead” arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD August 31st from Lionsgate.

“Fear The Walking Dead” Season 6 stars Alycia Debnam-Carey (TV’s “The 100,” Friend Request, Into the Storm), Colman Domingo (TV’s “Euphoria,” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, If Beale Street Could Talk), Lennie James (TV’s “The Walking Dead” and “Save Me,” Blade Runner 2049), Maggie Grace (Taken franchise, TV’s “Lost,” The Hurricane Heist), Austin Amelio (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” Everybody Wants Some!!, Mercy Black), Colby Minifie (TV’s “The Boys,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Jessica Jones”), and Karen David (TV’s “Legacies,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television”).

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, “Fear The Walking Dead” Season 6 Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD will be available for a price of $44.99 and $38.98, respectively.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentaries

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

After being torn apart by the Pioneers, Morgan’s (Lennie James) group is now dispersed across their far-reaching settlements, with life behind the Pioneers’ walls testing each of the group’s members in different ways — and forcing them to define who they really are in this new world. As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group grows bolder, Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) desperation to find her sister accelerates, as does her need to protect the settlements from the enemy forces outside…and within. With new alliances forming, relationships dissolving, loyalties switching, and everyone forced to take sides, “The End Is the Beginning” reveals its deepest meaning.