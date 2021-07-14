MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies’ Set To Premiere On August 11th!

MTV has announced the highly anticipated new season of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will premiere on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will feature 17 international players alongside US players and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 190 countries in the coming months. The franchise that invented the reality competition genre continues to be a ratings juggernaut for MTV with a .94 full season average, making last season, Double Agents, one of the highest rated seasons in 8 years.

On the heels of MTV finishing 2Q as the #1 cable network with P18-34, a new era of The Challenge kicks off with 19 action-packed episodes featuring 34 challengers from around the world. Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation launch special airing on Monday, August 9th at 8:00pm ET/PT. Additionally, viewers can catch up on old seasons of The Challenge and the wildly popular spin off The Challenge: All Stars currently streaming on Paramount +.

Coinciding with Spies, Lies and Allies, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will kick off with its new season on Thursday, August 12th through the iHeartPodcast Network. Hosted by fan favorite vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, the audio show will recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds. New podcast episodes drop the day after and are available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Meet the cast of ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies’:

VETERANS

Tori Deal – 6th Challenge

Instagram: @tori_deal Twitter: @tori_deal

Nany Gonzalez – 11th Challenge

Instagram: @nanycarmen

Aneesa Ferreira – 15th Challenge

Instagram: @aneesamtv Twitter: @AneesaMTV

Ashley Mitchell – 9th Challenge

Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke Twitter: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE

Kaycee Clark – 3rd Challenge

Instagram: @kcsince1987 Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin

Amanda Garcia – 6th Challenge

Instagram: @mtv_amanda Twitter: @MTV_AMANDAG

Big T – 4th Challenge

Instagram: @bigtfaz Twitter: @theogbig_t

Nelson Thomas – 8th Challenge

Instagram: @_nelsonthomas Twitter: @_nelsonthomas

Cory Wharton – 9th Challenge

Instagram: @corywharton_ig Twitter: @CoryWharton

Josh Martinez – 5th Challenge

Instagram: @josh_martinez_ Twitter: @JOSHMBB19

Kyle Christie – 7th Challenge

Instagram: @kylecgshore Twitter: @KyleCGShore

Fessy Shafaat – 3rd Challenge

Instagram: @fessyfitness Twitter: @fessyfitness

CT Tamburello – 19th Challenge

Instagram: @_famous4nothing Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT

Devin Walker – 6th Challenge

Instagram: @mtv_devin Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker

Nam Vo – 2nd Challenge

Instagram: @nam.vo.official Twitter: @NamVoOfficial1

ROOKIES

Michela Bradshaw – Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers

Instagram: @themichaelab Twitter: @themichaelab

Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh R?ng + Survivor: Winners at War

Instagram: @mich_fitz Twitter: @meeshfitz

Tacha Akide – Big Brother Nigeria

Instagram: @symply_tacha Twitter: @Symply_Tacha

Emy Alupei – Survivor: Romania

Instagram: @emyalupei

Berna Canbeldek – Survivor: Turkey

Instagram: @bernacanbeldekofficial

Priscilla Anyabu – Love Island US

Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_ Twitter: @PriscillaAnyabu

Tracy Candela – Love Island Germany

Instagram: @tracycandela_official

Bettina Buchanan – Paradise Hotel Sweden

Instagram: @bettinabuchanan

Esther Agunbiade – Big Brother Nigeria

Instagram: @esther_biade Twitter: @esther_biade

Lauren Coogan – Love Island US

Instagram: @laurencoogan Twitter: @LaurenCoogan

Corey Lay – 12 Dates of Christmas

Instagram: @coreylay Twitter: @CoreyLay

Jeremiah White – Love Island US

Instagram: @cortezwhite_

Tommy Sheenan – Survivor: Island of the Idols

Instagram: @thomasthetrain227 Twitter: @tommysheehan22

Gabo Szabo – Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary

Instagram: @pumped_gabo

Hughie Maughan – Big Bro UK + Dancing with the Stars UK

Instagram: @hughiemaughanofficial Twitter: @hughie_maughan

Emmanuel Neagu – Survivor Romania

Instagram: @emanuel.neagu

Logan Sampedro – Survivor Spain

Instagram: @logansampedro

Kelz Dyke – Too Hot to Handle UK

Instagram: @kelechidyke Twitter: @kelechidyke

Renan Hellemans – EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium

Instagram: @renan.hellemans

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, Ryan Smith and Danny Wascou serve as Executive Producers and James Rodriguez is Co-Executive Producer. Dan Caster serves as Executive Producer with Leanne Mucci as Co-Executive Producer for MTV.

About MTV:

MTV is the leading global youth media brand across every platform with operations that span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios, a unit focused on developing series for SVOD and linear distribution partners.