MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies’ Set To Premiere On August 11th!

MTV has announced the highly anticipated new season of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will premiere on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 pm ET/PT.
For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will feature 17 international players alongside US players and is set to roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 190 countries in the coming months. The franchise that invented the reality competition genre continues to be a ratings juggernaut for MTV with a .94 full season average, making last season, Double Agents, one of the highest rated seasons in 8 years.
On the heels of MTV finishing 2Q as the #1 cable network with P18-34, a new era of The Challenge kicks off with 19 action-packed episodes featuring 34 challengers from around the world. Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.
Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation launch special airing on Monday, August 9th at 8:00pm ET/PT. Additionally, viewers can catch up on old seasons of The Challenge and the wildly popular spin off The Challenge: All Stars currently streaming on Paramount +.
Coinciding with Spies, Lies and Allies, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will kick off with its new season on Thursday, August 12th through the iHeartPodcast Network. Hosted by fan favorite vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, the audio show will recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds. New podcast episodes drop the day after and are available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.
Meet the cast of ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies’:
VETERANS
Tori Deal – 6th Challenge
Instagram: @tori_deal Twitter: @tori_deal
Nany Gonzalez – 11th Challenge
Instagram: @nanycarmen
Aneesa Ferreira – 15th Challenge
Instagram: @aneesamtv Twitter: @AneesaMTV
Ashley Mitchell – 9th Challenge
Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke Twitter: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE
Kaycee Clark – 3rd Challenge
Instagram: @kcsince1987 Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin
Amanda Garcia – 6th Challenge
Instagram: @mtv_amanda Twitter: @MTV_AMANDAG
Big T – 4th Challenge
Instagram: @bigtfaz Twitter: @theogbig_t
Nelson Thomas – 8th Challenge
Instagram: @_nelsonthomas Twitter: @_nelsonthomas
Cory Wharton – 9th Challenge
Instagram: @corywharton_ig Twitter: @CoryWharton
Josh Martinez – 5th Challenge
Instagram: @josh_martinez_ Twitter: @JOSHMBB19
Kyle Christie – 7th Challenge
Instagram: @kylecgshore Twitter: @KyleCGShore
Fessy Shafaat – 3rd Challenge
Instagram: @fessyfitness Twitter: @fessyfitness
CT Tamburello – 19th Challenge
Instagram: @_famous4nothing Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT
Devin Walker – 6th Challenge
Instagram: @mtv_devin Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker
Nam Vo – 2nd Challenge
Instagram: @nam.vo.official Twitter: @NamVoOfficial1
ROOKIES
Michela Bradshaw – Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers
Instagram: @themichaelab Twitter: @themichaelab
Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh R?ng + Survivor: Winners at War
Instagram: @mich_fitz Twitter: @meeshfitz
Tacha Akide – Big Brother Nigeria
Instagram: @symply_tacha Twitter: @Symply_Tacha
Emy Alupei – Survivor: Romania
Instagram: @emyalupei
Berna Canbeldek – Survivor: Turkey
Instagram: @bernacanbeldekofficial
Priscilla Anyabu – Love Island US
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_ Twitter: @PriscillaAnyabu
Tracy Candela – Love Island Germany
Instagram: @tracycandela_official
Bettina Buchanan – Paradise Hotel Sweden
Instagram: @bettinabuchanan
Esther Agunbiade – Big Brother Nigeria
Instagram: @esther_biade Twitter: @esther_biade
Lauren Coogan – Love Island US
Instagram: @laurencoogan Twitter: @LaurenCoogan
Corey Lay – 12 Dates of Christmas
Instagram: @coreylay Twitter: @CoreyLay
Jeremiah White – Love Island US
Instagram: @cortezwhite_
Tommy Sheenan – Survivor: Island of the Idols
Instagram: @thomasthetrain227 Twitter: @tommysheehan22
Gabo Szabo – Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary
Instagram: @pumped_gabo
Hughie Maughan – Big Bro UK + Dancing with the Stars UK
Instagram: @hughiemaughanofficial Twitter: @hughie_maughan
Emmanuel Neagu – Survivor Romania
Instagram: @emanuel.neagu
Logan Sampedro – Survivor Spain
Instagram: @logansampedro
Kelz Dyke – Too Hot to Handle UK
Instagram: @kelechidyke Twitter: @kelechidyke
Renan Hellemans – EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium
Instagram: @renan.hellemans
The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, Ryan Smith and Danny Wascou serve as Executive Producers and James Rodriguez is Co-Executive Producer. Dan Caster serves as Executive Producer with Leanne Mucci as Co-Executive Producer for MTV.
About MTV:
MTV is the leading global youth media brand across every platform with operations that span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios, a unit focused on developing series for SVOD and linear distribution partners.
