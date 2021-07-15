Judas Priest To Unleash Massive ’50 Heavy Metal Years of Music’ Box Set In October!

One of heavy metal’s greatest bands Judas Priest are set to release a mammoth limited edition box set which will include every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs. This is the most extensive release of previously unreleased music the band have made from their vast archives – a real treat for fans. Restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios. This special release will be out on October 15th 2021 via Sony Music.
Pre-order available here: https://judaspriest.link/50HMY
This special box set comes as the band finally get the opportunity to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a headline slot at Bloodstock Festival in the UK plus the launch of a US tour this Autumn The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour is fueled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career ‘Firepower’ which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 and #5 in the UK.
Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. Throughout the 70’s Priest were responsible for helping trail blaze metal with such classic offerings as ‘Sad Wings of Destiny’ (1976) ‘Sin After Sin’ (1977) and ‘Hell Bent for Leather’ (1978) as well as one of the genre’s top live recordings ‘Unleashed in the East’ (1979) among others.
It was during the 80’s that Priest conquered the world becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as ‘British Steel’ (1980) and ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ (1982) as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV plus performing at some of the decades biggest concerts (1980’s Monsters of Rock, 1983’s US Festival and 1985’s Live Aid) and being the first to exclusively wear leather and studs – a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world. Priest’s success continued throughout the 90’s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis as evidenced by such additional stellar offerings as ‘Painkiller’ (1990) ‘Angel of Retribution’ (2005) and ‘A Touch of Evil: Live’ (2009) the latter of which saw Priest win a Grammy Award for a killer rendition of the classic ‘Dissident Aggressor’
In 2011 new guitarist Richie Faulkner came in to replace KK Downing who had left in 2010 – the move seemed to have reinvigorated the band as evidenced by a show-stealing performance on the ‘American Idol’ Finale that also served as Faulkner’s debut performance with the band (also in 2011 was the release of a new compilation ‘The Chosen Few’ which included Priest classics selected by some of metal’s biggest names) and the ‘Epitaph’ concert DVD in 2013.
Priest’s next studio effort would arrive in 2014 – ‘Redeemer of Souls’ which was supported by another strong tour. In 2017 (and again in 2019) Judas Priest received a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and got ready to unleash their latest studio album ‘Firepower’ (produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom) which received global success and critical acclaim. In 2020 a fully official and authorized photographic book ‘Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years’ was issued.
A Reflections Edition of the box set will also be available to purchase in CD and 2LP formats.
’50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC’ TRACKLISTING
- CDs housed in mini LP Japanese-style wallets
- Box set designed by long-time Judas Priest collaborator Mark Wilkinson
- Includes Ross Halfin photos signed by each band member:
Rob Halford
Glenn Tipton
Ian Hill
Richie Faulkner
Scott Travis
- Numbered British Steel metal razor blade (blunt)
- Memorabilia book featuring rare photos, posters, adverts and passes
- Replica British Steel tour programme
- Two Replica Tour posters from:
British Steel 1980 German Tour
Defenders Of The Faith 1984 European Tour
CD1 – Rocka Rolla
CD2 – Sad Wings of Destiny
CD3 – Sin After Sin (1977)
CD4 – Stained Glass (1978)
CD5 – Killing Machine – (1978)
CD6 – Unleashed In the East (Live in Japan 1979)
CD7 – British Steel
CD8 – Point Of Entry
CD9 – Screaming for Vengeance
CD10 – Defenders of the Faith
CD11 – Turbo
CD12 & CD13 – Priest… Live!
CD14 – Ram It Down
CD15 – Painkiller
CD16 – Jugulator
CD17 & CD18 – ’98 Live Meltdown
CD19 – Demolition
CD20 & CD21 – Live in London
CD22 – Angel of Retribution
CD23 – Nostradamus (Act 1) & CD24 – Nostradamus (Act 2)
CD25 – A Touch Of Evil Live
CD26 & CD27 – Redeemer of Souls
CD29 – Firepower
5 previously unreleased live stereo recordings from the archives
Restored and edited by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8
Mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, London
CD30 & CD31 – Live In Atlanta ’82 (Previously Unreleased)
CD30
The Hellion / Electric Eye
Riding on the Wind
Heading Out to the Highway
Metal Gods
Bloodstone
Breaking the Law
Sinner
Desert Plains
The Ripper
Diamonds and Rust
CD31
Devils Child
Screaming for Vengeance
You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
Victim of Changes
Living After Midnight
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Hell Bent For Leather
CD32 – Live At The Mudd Club ’79
Hell Bent For Leather
Delivering The Goods
Running Wild
Beyond The Realms Of Death
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Victim Of Changes
Rock Forever
Starbreaker
CD33 & CD34 – Live In Houston ’86
CD33
Out In The Cold
Locked In
Heading Out To The Highway
Metal Gods
Breaking The Law
Love Bites
Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
The Sentinel
Private Property
Desert Plains
Rock You All Around The World
CD34
The Hellion/ Electric Eye
Turbo Lover
Freewheel Burning
Victim Of Changes
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Living After Midnight
You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’
Hell Bent For Leather
CD35 & CD36 – Live In New Haven ’88
CD35
The Hellion/ Electric Eye
Metal Gods
Sinner
Breaking The Law
Come And Get It
I’m a Rocker
The Sentinel
The Ripper
Beyond The Realms Of Death
Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
CD36
Turbo Lover
Ram It Down
Heavy Metal
Victim Of Changes
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Living After Midnight
You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’
Hell Bent For Leather
CD37 – Los Angeles ’90 (Previously Unreleased)
Riding on the Wind
Grinder
Heading Out to the Highway
Between the Hammer & the Anvil
Bloodstone
Better by You, Better Than Me
Leather Rebel
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Hell Bent for Leather
You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
CD38 – London ’81(Previously Unreleased)
Solar Angels Intro / Heading Out to the Highway
Metal Gods
Hell Bent for Leather
Breaking the Law
Sinner
Beyond the Realms of Death
Grinder
Desert Plains
You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise
Victim of Changes
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
CD39 – Denver ’80 (Previously Unreleased)
Hell Bent for Leather
The Ripper
Running Wild
Living After Midnight
Sinner
Beyond the Realms of Death
You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise
Grinder
Victim of Changes
Steeler
Genocide
Tyrant
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
CD40 – Irvine ’91 (Previously Unreleased)
Hell Bent for Leather
Heading Out to the Highway
The Hellion / Electric Eye
Diamonds and Rust
All Guns Blazing
Metal Gods
Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
The Ripper
Night Crawler
Turbo Lover
A Touch of Evil
Painkiller
The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)
Breaking the Law
Living After Midnight
You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
CD41 & CD42 – Beyond Live & Rare
Previously unreleased stereo recordings from the archives
CD41
Epitaph (Studio Demo) Demo from 1976’s Sad Wings Of Destiny
Solar Angels (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium
Sinner (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium
Desert Plains (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium
You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium
Genocide (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Victim Of Changes (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Ripper (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Screaming For Vengeance (Live) November 24, 1982 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center
The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum
Victim of Changes (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum
CD42
Tyrant (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum
Diamonds and Rust (Live) February 14, 1981 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Jaap Edenhal
White Heat Red Hot (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall
Better By You Better Than Me (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall
Starbreaker (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall
Rock Forever (Live) Killing Machine Tour – February 09, 1979 – Tokyo, Japan – K?sei Nenkin Kaikan
Evil Fantasies (Live) Killing Machine Tour – February 09, 1979 – Tokyo, Japan – K?sei Nenkin Kaikan
Troubleshooter (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour – February 29, 1981 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Rhein-Main-Halle
Grinder (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour – February 29, 1981 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Rhein-Main-Halle
The Sentinel (Live) May 02, 1984 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum
Freewheel Burning (Live) May 02, 1984 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum
All Guns Blazing (Live) August 17, 1991 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Forum de Montreal
Painkiller (Live) March 26, 1991 – Sheffield, England – Sheffield City Hall
Mother Sun (Live) October 11, 1975 – Slough, England – Slough College
REFLECTIONS – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC
1CD
Let Us?Prey?/ Call for the Priest
You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise
Fever
Eat Me Alive
All Guns Blazing
Never?The?Heroes
Dissident Aggressor (Live)
Out in the Cold (Live)
Judas Priest – Running Wild (Live)
*Victim?Of?Changes (Live)? (May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre)
*The Green?Manalishi?(With the?Two Pronged?Crown) (Live)? (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour – Live in Hammersmith, London – November 21, 1981 – Foundations Forum – Hammersmith Odeon)
*Bloodstone?(Live)?(Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour – Live in Atlanta, GA – December 11, 1982 – The Omni)
*Judas Priest – The Ripper (Live)? (Irvine, CA – July 12, 1991 – Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)
*Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent?For?Leather Tour – Live In New York, NY – March 11, 1979 – The Mudd Club)
*The Hellion /?Electric Eye (Live)?(Turbo ‘Fuel?For?Life’ Tour – Live In Houston, TX – June 21, 1986 – The Summit)
*Sinner?(Live)?(Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries?Of?Metal’ Tour – Live In New Haven, CT – August 7, 1988 – New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)
*previously unreleased
REFLECTIONS – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC
2LP DOUBLE GATEFOLD RED VINYL, 180GSM
SIDE A
Let Us?Prey?/ Call for the Priest
You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise
Fever
Eat Me Alive
SIDE B
All Guns Blazing
Never?The?Heroes
Dissident Aggressor (Live)
Out in the Cold (Live)
Judas Priest – Running Wild (Live)
SIDE C *previously unreleased*
Victim?Of?Changes (Live)? (May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre)
The Green?Manalishi?(With the?Two Pronged?Crown) (Live)? (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour – Live in Hammersmith, London – November 21, 1981 – Foundations Forum – Hammersmith Odeon)
Bloodstone?(Live)?(Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour – Live in Atlanta, GA – December 11, 1982 – The Omni)
Judas Priest – The Ripper (Live)? (Irvine, CA – July 12, 1991 – Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)
SIDE D *previously unreleased*
Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent?For?Leather Tour – Live In New York, NY – March 11, 1979 – The Mudd Club)
The Hellion /?Electric Eye (Live)?(Turbo ‘Fuel?For?Life’ Tour – Live In Houston, TX – June 21, 1986 – The Summit)
Sinner?(Live)?(Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries?Of?Metal’ Tour – Live In New Haven, CT – August 7, 1988 – New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.