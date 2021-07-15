Judas Priest To Unleash Massive ’50 Heavy Metal Years of Music’ Box Set In October!

One of heavy metal’s greatest bands Judas Priest are set to release a mammoth limited edition box set which will include every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs. This is the most extensive release of previously unreleased music the band have made from their vast archives – a real treat for fans. Restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios. This special release will be out on October 15th 2021 via Sony Music.

Pre-order available here: https://judaspriest.link/50HMY

This special box set comes as the band finally get the opportunity to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a headline slot at Bloodstock Festival in the UK plus the launch of a US tour this Autumn The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour is fueled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career ‘Firepower’ which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 and #5 in the UK.

Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. Throughout the 70’s Priest were responsible for helping trail blaze metal with such classic offerings as ‘Sad Wings of Destiny’ (1976) ‘Sin After Sin’ (1977) and ‘Hell Bent for Leather’ (1978) as well as one of the genre’s top live recordings ‘Unleashed in the East’ (1979) among others.

It was during the 80’s that Priest conquered the world becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as ‘British Steel’ (1980) and ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ (1982) as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV plus performing at some of the decades biggest concerts (1980’s Monsters of Rock, 1983’s US Festival and 1985’s Live Aid) and being the first to exclusively wear leather and studs – a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world. Priest’s success continued throughout the 90’s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis as evidenced by such additional stellar offerings as ‘Painkiller’ (1990) ‘Angel of Retribution’ (2005) and ‘A Touch of Evil: Live’ (2009) the latter of which saw Priest win a Grammy Award for a killer rendition of the classic ‘Dissident Aggressor’

In 2011 new guitarist Richie Faulkner came in to replace KK Downing who had left in 2010 – the move seemed to have reinvigorated the band as evidenced by a show-stealing performance on the ‘American Idol’ Finale that also served as Faulkner’s debut performance with the band (also in 2011 was the release of a new compilation ‘The Chosen Few’ which included Priest classics selected by some of metal’s biggest names) and the ‘Epitaph’ concert DVD in 2013.

Priest’s next studio effort would arrive in 2014 – ‘Redeemer of Souls’ which was supported by another strong tour. In 2017 (and again in 2019) Judas Priest received a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and got ready to unleash their latest studio album ‘Firepower’ (produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom) which received global success and critical acclaim. In 2020 a fully official and authorized photographic book ‘Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years’ was issued.

A Reflections Edition of the box set will also be available to purchase in CD and 2LP formats.

’50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC’ TRACKLISTING

CDs housed in mini LP Japanese-style wallets

Box set designed by long-time Judas Priest collaborator Mark Wilkinson

Includes Ross Halfin photos signed by each band member:

Rob Halford

Glenn Tipton

Ian Hill

Richie Faulkner

Scott Travis

Numbered British Steel metal razor blade (blunt)

Memorabilia book featuring rare photos, posters, adverts and passes

Replica British Steel tour programme

Two Replica Tour posters from:

British Steel 1980 German Tour

Defenders Of The Faith 1984 European Tour

CD1 – Rocka Rolla

CD2 – Sad Wings of Destiny

CD3 – Sin After Sin (1977)

CD4 – Stained Glass (1978)

CD5 – Killing Machine – (1978)

CD6 – Unleashed In the East (Live in Japan 1979)

CD7 – British Steel

CD8 – Point Of Entry

CD9 – Screaming for Vengeance

CD10 – Defenders of the Faith

CD11 – Turbo

CD12 & CD13 – Priest… Live!

CD14 – Ram It Down

CD15 – Painkiller

CD16 – Jugulator

CD17 & CD18 – ’98 Live Meltdown

CD19 – Demolition

CD20 & CD21 – Live in London

CD22 – Angel of Retribution

CD23 – Nostradamus (Act 1) & CD24 – Nostradamus (Act 2)

CD25 – A Touch Of Evil Live

CD26 & CD27 – Redeemer of Souls

CD29 – Firepower

5 previously unreleased live stereo recordings from the archives

Restored and edited by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8

Mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, London

CD30 & CD31 – Live In Atlanta ’82 (Previously Unreleased)

CD30

The Hellion / Electric Eye

Riding on the Wind

Heading Out to the Highway

Metal Gods

Bloodstone

Breaking the Law

Sinner

Desert Plains

The Ripper

Diamonds and Rust

CD31

Devils Child

Screaming for Vengeance

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

Victim of Changes

Living After Midnight

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Hell Bent For Leather

CD32 – Live At The Mudd Club ’79

Hell Bent For Leather

Delivering The Goods

Running Wild

Beyond The Realms Of Death

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Victim Of Changes

Rock Forever

Starbreaker

CD33 & CD34 – Live In Houston ’86

CD33

Out In The Cold

Locked In

Heading Out To The Highway

Metal Gods

Breaking The Law

Love Bites

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

The Sentinel

Private Property

Desert Plains

Rock You All Around The World

CD34

The Hellion/ Electric Eye

Turbo Lover

Freewheel Burning

Victim Of Changes

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Living After Midnight

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

Hell Bent For Leather

CD35 & CD36 – Live In New Haven ’88

CD35

The Hellion/ Electric Eye

Metal Gods

Sinner

Breaking The Law

Come And Get It

I’m a Rocker

The Sentinel

The Ripper

Beyond The Realms Of Death

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

CD36

Turbo Lover

Ram It Down

Heavy Metal

Victim Of Changes

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Living After Midnight

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

Hell Bent For Leather

CD37 – Los Angeles ’90 (Previously Unreleased)

Riding on the Wind

Grinder

Heading Out to the Highway

Between the Hammer & the Anvil

Bloodstone

Better by You, Better Than Me

Leather Rebel

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Hell Bent for Leather

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

CD38 – London ’81(Previously Unreleased)

Solar Angels Intro / Heading Out to the Highway

Metal Gods

Hell Bent for Leather

Breaking the Law

Sinner

Beyond the Realms of Death

Grinder

Desert Plains

You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise

Victim of Changes

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

CD39 – Denver ’80 (Previously Unreleased)

Hell Bent for Leather

The Ripper

Running Wild

Living After Midnight

Sinner

Beyond the Realms of Death

You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise

Grinder

Victim of Changes

Steeler

Genocide

Tyrant

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

CD40 – Irvine ’91 (Previously Unreleased)

Hell Bent for Leather

Heading Out to the Highway

The Hellion / Electric Eye

Diamonds and Rust

All Guns Blazing

Metal Gods

Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

The Ripper

Night Crawler

Turbo Lover

A Touch of Evil

Painkiller

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Pronged Crown)

Breaking the Law

Living After Midnight

You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

CD41 & CD42 – Beyond Live & Rare

Previously unreleased stereo recordings from the archives

CD41

Epitaph (Studio Demo) Demo from 1976’s Sad Wings Of Destiny

Solar Angels (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium

Sinner (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium

Desert Plains (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium

You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise (Live) July 22, 1981 – New York, NY – The Palladium

Genocide (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Victim Of Changes (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Ripper (Live) May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Screaming For Vengeance (Live) November 24, 1982 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center

The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum

Victim of Changes (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum

CD42

Tyrant (Live) June 07, 1981 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum

Diamonds and Rust (Live) February 14, 1981 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Jaap Edenhal

White Heat Red Hot (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall

Better By You Better Than Me (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall

Starbreaker (Live) July 29, 1978 – Tokyo, Japan – Yuubin Chokin Hall

Rock Forever (Live) Killing Machine Tour – February 09, 1979 – Tokyo, Japan – K?sei Nenkin Kaikan

Evil Fantasies (Live) Killing Machine Tour – February 09, 1979 – Tokyo, Japan – K?sei Nenkin Kaikan

Troubleshooter (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour – February 29, 1981 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Rhein-Main-Halle

Grinder (Live) World Wide Blitz Tour – February 29, 1981 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Rhein-Main-Halle

The Sentinel (Live) May 02, 1984 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum

Freewheel Burning (Live) May 02, 1984 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum

All Guns Blazing (Live) August 17, 1991 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Forum de Montreal

Painkiller (Live) March 26, 1991 – Sheffield, England – Sheffield City Hall

Mother Sun (Live) October 11, 1975 – Slough, England – Slough College

REFLECTIONS – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC

1CD

Let Us?Prey?/ Call for the Priest

You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise

Fever

Eat Me Alive

All Guns Blazing

Never?The?Heroes

Dissident Aggressor (Live)

Out in the Cold (Live)

Judas Priest – Running Wild (Live)

*Victim?Of?Changes (Live)? (May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre)

*The Green?Manalishi?(With the?Two Pronged?Crown) (Live)? (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour – Live in Hammersmith, London – November 21, 1981 – Foundations Forum – Hammersmith Odeon)

*Bloodstone?(Live)?(Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour – Live in Atlanta, GA – December 11, 1982 – The Omni)

*Judas Priest – The Ripper (Live)? (Irvine, CA – July 12, 1991 – Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)

*Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent?For?Leather Tour – Live In New York, NY – March 11, 1979 – The Mudd Club)

*The Hellion /?Electric Eye (Live)?(Turbo ‘Fuel?For?Life’ Tour – Live In Houston, TX – June 21, 1986 – The Summit)

*Sinner?(Live)?(Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries?Of?Metal’ Tour – Live In New Haven, CT – August 7, 1988 – New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

*previously unreleased

REFLECTIONS – 50 HEAVY METAL YEARS OF MUSIC

2LP DOUBLE GATEFOLD RED VINYL, 180GSM

SIDE A

Let Us?Prey?/ Call for the Priest

You Don’t Have to Be Old to Be Wise

Fever

Eat Me Alive

SIDE B

All Guns Blazing

Never?The?Heroes

Dissident Aggressor (Live)

Out in the Cold (Live)

Judas Priest – Running Wild (Live)

SIDE C *previously unreleased*

Victim?Of?Changes (Live)? (May 09, 1978 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre)

The Green?Manalishi?(With the?Two Pronged?Crown) (Live)? (Point of Entry ‘Worldwide Blitz’ Tour – Live in Hammersmith, London – November 21, 1981 – Foundations Forum – Hammersmith Odeon)

Bloodstone?(Live)?(Screaming For Vengeance World Vengeance Tour – Live in Atlanta, GA – December 11, 1982 – The Omni)

Judas Priest – The Ripper (Live)? (Irvine, CA – July 12, 1991 – Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre)

SIDE D *previously unreleased*

Beyond the Realms of Death (Live) (Killing Machine/Hell Bent?For?Leather Tour – Live In New York, NY – March 11, 1979 – The Mudd Club)

The Hellion /?Electric Eye (Live)?(Turbo ‘Fuel?For?Life’ Tour – Live In Houston, TX – June 21, 1986 – The Summit)

Sinner?(Live)?(Ram It Down ‘Mercenaries?Of?Metal’ Tour – Live In New Haven, CT – August 7, 1988 – New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum)