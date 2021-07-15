Legendary Rockers TESLA To Hit The Road On 2021 ‘Let’s Get Real’ Tour

After an 18 month hiatus that the world has taken from live concerts due to the Covid-19 lockdown, America’s multi-platinum rock band TESLA is announcing their return to performing live concerts with the “LET’S GET REAL!” tour – kicking off August 5th in Grants Pass, Oregon. The tour will include shows with legendary artists Styx, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and will continue until November 2021 – hitting the continental USA and Mexico.

Frank Hannon: “We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing ‘real’ live concerts again. There’s nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high energy live band relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help. We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh brand new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!”

TESLA 2021 TOUR DATES:

Aug. 5 – Grants Pass OR (Josephine County Fairgrounds)

Aug. 6 – Grand Ronde OR (Spirit Mountain Casino)

Aug. 9 – Sturgis SD (Full Throttle Saloon)

Aug. 11 – Harris MI (Island Resort & Casino)

Aug. 12 – Harris MI (Island Resort & Casino)

Aug. 14 – Dubuque IA (Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage)

Aug. 15 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (Mt Pleasant, MI) * w/ Kid Rock

Aug. 18 – Des Moines IA (Iowa State Fair) * w/ STYX

Aug. 20 – Island Lake IL (Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts)

Aug. 21 – St. Louis MO (The Pageant)

Aug. 24 – Anderson IN (Paramount Theatre)

Aug. 25 – Wabash IN (Honeywell Center)

Aug. 27 – Holmdel NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 16 – Roanoke VA (Dr Pepper Park)

Sept. 17 – Ocean City MD (O.C. Bike Fest)

Sept. 19 – New York NY (Irving Plaza)

Sept. 21 – Hampton Beach NH (Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom)

Sept. 23 – Mansfield MA (Xfinity Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 27 – Morrison CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct.1. – Irvine CA (Fivepoint Amphitheatre) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Oct. 16 – Pigeon Forge TN (Monsters on the Mountain Festival)

Oct. 25 – October 30 -Quintana Roo MX (The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort)

Nov. 5 – Knoxville TN (Thompson Boling Arena) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 6 – Charleston WV (Charleston Coliseum) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 9 – Charlotte, NC (The Fillmore)

Nov. 13 – Greensboro NC (Greensboro Coliseum) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, GA (Coca Cola Roxy)

Nov. 19 – Bossier City LA (Century Link Center) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nov. 20 – Tupelo MS (BancorpSouth Arena) * w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd

More dates to be announced.

ABOUT TESLA:

Over the course of their thirty-five year + career, the iconic Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet—Frank Hannon (guitar), Brian Wheat (bass), Jeff Keith (lead vocals), Troy Luccketta (drums), and Dave Rude (guitar)—sold more than 25 million albums domestically and played globally to sold-out crowds far and wide. To say TESLA live is absolutely bombastic is an understatement, they are a hard rock band to beat all hard rock bands.