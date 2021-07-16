JOHN MAYER Announces Dates For ‘Sob Rock’ Tour 2022

John Mayer has announced concerts for his ‘Sob Rock’ Tour 2022, kicking off Thursday, February 17, in Albany, New York, running through Thursday, April 28 in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features stops in New York at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park (March 1st) and Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 & March 15), among others. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23rd, at 11 AM @ JohnMayer.com. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

In album news, Sob Rock, the eighth studio album from the GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, guitarist, and producer is available in stores through all DSPsvia Columbia Records. Produced by John Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album marks Mayer’s first solo offering since 2017’s The Search for Everything. A full track listing can be found below. Check out Sob Rock HERE.

A signup to access presale tickets via seated is available now HERE. Fans can register until Tuesday, July 20, at 9:45 AM. Seated presales start Tuesday, July 20, at 10 AM Local, and run through Wednesday, July 21, at 10 PM Local.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, July 20, at 10 AM Local. Premium seats, preshow ‘Sob Rock’ lounge access, exclusive merchandise & more.

Two pairs of front row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at risk youth and the homeless.

‘Sob Rock’ Track List :

Last Train Home

Shouldn’t Matter but It Does

New Light

Why You No Love Me

Wild Blue

Shot in the Dark

I Guess I Just Feel Like

Til the Right One Comes

Carry Me Away

All I Want Is to Be With You

The video for “Shot in the Dark” was released today and can be seen HERE. The first single and video from the album – “Last Train Home” – was released last month to critical acclaim. Catch John Mayer performing on ‘TODAY’ on Tuesday, July 20.

‘SOB ROCK’ TOUR 2022 DATES:

Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena

Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

There’s nobody quite like John Mayer. He has emerged as a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitar player all at once. The Bridgeport, CT native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum Room For Squares in 2001 and has earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum Heavier Things [2003], double-platinum Battle Studies [2009], and gold Born and Raised [2012]. In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards, including “Song of the Year” for “Daughters,” and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist. In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals.?Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to 3.4 million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. Most recently, 2017’s The Search for Everything bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and went gold.

For more information, visit Johnmayer.com and Sobrock.net.