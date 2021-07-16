Kat Von D Share Darkwave Laced Single ‘Enough’ from Forthcoming ‘Love Made Me Do It’ LP

Gifted multi-hyphenate Kat Von D shares driving darkwave laced single ‘Enough’, the third track from her forthcoming debut album, ‘Love Made Me Do It’, due August 27thand available for pre-order now. The pre-order of ‘Love Made Me Do It’ includes limited edition signed red vinyl, red cassettes, CD digipack, hoodies with Kat’s signature star face tattoos on the hood, custom sketchbooks and much more. Other limited edition colour vinyl variants are also available for retail. Listen to ‘Enough’ here – Pre-order ‘Love Made Me Do It’ here.

‘Enough’ is an ode to lost lovers in which Kat continues exploring the darkest angles of an unhealthy relationship. The new cut follows on recently released singles, the vulnerable synthwave slow jam, ‘I Am Nothing’, which found the talented artist at her most intimate and vulnerable, and the debut single ‘Exorcism’ – defined by Billboard as “a darkwave bop about love, loss and change” – which unveiled the album’s recurring theme, in Kat’s own words; “‘Love Made Me Do It’ is a collection of all my hopeless romantic thoughts poured into one album.” Talking to American Songwriter, Kat revealed; “it’s being able to dip into those feelings of codependency or craziness but not actually live in it. Although most of the songs were written during a time of depression, that’s definitely not where I want to live, but there’s a beauty and vulnerability and a strength to that as well. I’m not ashamed of writing out my faults. I’m so full of them.”

Talking about the new single, Kat reveals; “It was written by Chris Brenner, Danny Lohner from Nine Inch Nails introduced us. They’d actually worked on the song together, but they’d never done anything with it. It’s one of only two songs I didn’t write on the album. When I talked to Chris about it, he said, ‘That was my big breakup song’. The intro lyrics are, ‘Dove down to the bottom of the dark blue sea searching for any traces that are left of me’. I love that idea. You tend to lose yourself in relationships—good and bad. You’re reflecting on your part and why you stuck around. It attests to our willingness to stay in shitty relationships.”

“Who knew life could hurt like this?” Kat sings over pulsating and bristling synthesizers that envelop her enigmatic voice and build to a frenzied crescendo. Big and bold, “Enough” is a driving, throbbing examination of love and trust delivered with KVD’s unique gothic, industrial flair.

‘Love Made Me Do It’ sits at the core of Kat’s universe, proving that music is her first and strongest passion. Having been a classically trained pianist since her youth with a deep appreciation for music of all genres, Kat poured her soul into this long-awaited full-length debut album. The project features collaborators including Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio), Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Ladyhawke and Charo.

Tracklist for ‘Love Made Me Do It’:

1. Intro

2. Vanish

3. Enough

4. Exorcism

5. Protected (Feat. Peter Murphy)

6. Fear You

7. I Am Nothing

8. Lost At Sea

9. Interlude

10. Pretending

11. Easier Sung Than Said

12. The Calling (Feat. Robert Harvey and Vampira)

About Kat Von D

Long before the history-making tattoos, ubiquitous television shows, best-selling books, and influential beauty empire, Kat Von D sat down at a piano for nearly two hours a day and played. In essence, music became her first creative language and most trusted outlet. Classical training and a deep appreciation for music of all genres essentially underscored her life. She studied voice under Ken Tamplin six days per week, strengthening her vocals. In 2012, she began writing with GRAMMY® Award-nominated legend Linda Perry. Following this experience, Kat continued to write on her own, sitting at the piano and summoning songs from raw emotion. During 2014, she retreated to London to record the original mix of what would become her full-length debut album Love Made Me Do It [KVD/Kartel Music Group] before cementing it with her band—Gregg Foreman AKA Mr. Pharmacist [synth 1], Sammi Doll [synth 2], Dave Parley [drums], and Brynn Route [contortionist]. They moved into a bungalow cottage on her property, lived together, and finished the record. Capping off the process, Dan Haigh of Gunship handled mixing. A pastiche of shapeshifting analog synths, post-punk dreamscapes, gothic hues, and shy pop magnetism, these eleven songs echo the eternal will of the perennially brokenhearted to love until death. It’s highlighted by standouts such as the first single “Exorcism,” “Protected” featuring Peter Murphy of Bauhaus and produced and co-written with Danny Lohner [Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle], and “The Calling” capped off by never-before-heard recordings from original scream queen Vampira.