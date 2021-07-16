Ra Releases Official Video For “Enough” Featuring Dustin Bates of Starset

Ra, the Los Angeles-based alternative metal band, has released a new video for its latest single, “Enough” today via Wake Up! Music Rocks.

“Enough is a very special song,” states Sahaj Ticotin, the band’s frontman, and principal songwriter. “It was originally written for the Starset album Divisions, but as that album progressed, it was clear to both Dustin and myself that my personal stamp on the song really felt more Ra. When we began Intercorrupted, I knew it would be on the record, but it seemed weird not to have Dustin on it, so I asked him to feature, which he agreed to, and here we are. The song itself is both a question and a plea. ‘Will it ever be enough?… And I know you’ve had enough.’ It’s a commentary on our current state of wanting it all but also being overwhelmed. On how the world pours on top of us daily but also how we still can’t get enough.”

Intercorrupted, the new album from Ra was released March 19th and features guest performances from Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust and D ustin Bates of Starset.

RA August Tour dates:

Fri, Aug 20 – Madison, WI The Annex

Sat, Aug 21 – Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s

Sun, Aug 22 – Joliet, IL The Forge

Tue, Aug 24 – Des Moines, IA Lefty’s

Wed, Aug 25 – Racine, WI Rt 20

Thu, Aug 26 – Columbus, OH King Of Clubs

Fri, Aug 27 – Marietta, OH The Adelphia

Sat, Aug 28 – Pipestem, WV Metal In The Mountains

Sun, Aug 29 – Louisville, KY Diamond Pub

ABOUT RA:

Formed in 1996, Ra took off in 2002, when their song “Do You Call My Name” from their album From One was released. Their music was described as “exotic yet familiar, heavy yet funky, direct yet sophisticated, sensual yet soulful, unrelenting yet cathartic.”

The band is known for their hit songs “Do You Call My Name,” “Fallen Angels,” “Don’t Turn Away,” and “Broken Hearted Soul.” To date, Ra has sold 400,000+ albums in North America alone.

RA:

Sahaj Ticotin – Guitar and Vocals

Ben Carroll – Guitar

PJ Farley – Bass

Skoota Warner – Drums

For more information, please visit:

Official Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Music

https://www.wakeupmusicrocks. com/

www.fmmusicmanagement.com