Tyler Posey Drops New Single “Past Life”

Tyler Posey has unveiled his latest single — “Past Life”. With this release, Posey is inviting fans into a very dark and tumultuous chapter of his life, while hoping to inspire others to find their way out of dark times. “Past Life” joins previously released singles “Shut Up” featuring Travis Barker and phem and “Happy”, both of which were co-written by John Feldmann and phem and are pulled from his forthcoming EP, due out later this year.

“Past life is an important one for me. Maybe the most important on this very important upcoming EP. It’s about the life that sobriety has brought me and the life I had before sobriety,” Posey shares on today’s emotional release. “I air out how I ended up a drug addict and alcoholic and what inspired me to make a change and become the best me I deserved to be. I air all that out in the bridge. The bridge came to me like word vomit and every line is emotional and vividly tells my story in a fucking dope creative way. It’s also my girlfriend’s favorite song on the EP ;) I hope you enjoy.”

Fans can stream “Past Life” today at https://bignoise.ffm.to/pastlife.

Tyler Posey is no stranger to the spotlight. His storied acting and music career spans over a decade starring in dozens of TV shows and movies including Teen Wolf and Truth or Dare, as well as being a member of multiple bands including PVMNTS and Five North. In 2020, Posey decided to take a big step in his music career by becoming a solo artist.

Standing alone in the spotlight for the first time has been freeing in more ways than one, least of all when it comes to his courage to open up about the hell that was 2020. The early days of the COVID pandemic were particularly pronounced for him, exacerbating deep-rooted anxiety, depression and childhood trauma that manifested in a self-destructive pattern of drug and alcohol abuse. Left to his own devices while quarantine orders ruled Los Angeles, life inside Posey’s home became a dangerous cycle of isolation and intoxication

This new chapter of Posey’s career sets off a powder keg of personal reflection and growth, grounded by his elastic voice, juxtaposing a devil-may-care growl and smooth-throated pop-punk sheen.

“I just feel proud,” he says, reflecting on the path that led him here. “I’m proud of the music we wrote, but also how far I’ve come. I went to a pretty dark place, but I got out of it. I can honestly say right now is the happiest, most present I’ve ever been.”

Fans will get a chance to hear these new songs this fall on the “Internet Killed the Rockstar Tour”, headlined by MOD SUN with support from girlfriends. Many dates have already sold out for this stacked tour of Big Noise artists, while others have been moved to larger venues. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://linktr.ee/Tylergposey.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

9/9 – Hollywood, California – The Roxy – SOLD OUT

9/10 – Hollywood, California – The Roxy – SOLD OUT

9/14 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Varsity Theater – SOLD OUT

9/16 – Cleveland, Ohio – House of Blues

9/17 – Chicago, Illinois – Park West

9/19 – Detroit, Michigan – The Shelter

9/21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Foundry at the Fillmore – SOLD OUT

9/22 – Boston, Massachusetts – Brighton Music Hall – SOLD OUT

9/23 – Brooklyn, New York – Music Hall of Williamsburg – SOLD OUT

9/25 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

9/26 – Charlotte, North Carolina – The Underground

9/30 – Atlanta, Georgia – The Masquerade

10/3 – Dallas, Texas – South Side Music Hall

