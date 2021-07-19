Guitar God George Lynch Releases “Death By A Thousand Licks” Video

On the heels of the announcement of his first-ever full-length instrumental album Seamless, guitar icon George Lynch has released the album’s debut single “Death By A Thousand Licks.” George opens the track with firecracker guitar licks that seem to emanate from another galaxy. With drum and bass then quickly entering the fold, George takes the listener speeding down a sonic highway full of guitar tricks and acrobatics, arguably packing more licks than the song title suggests. Fans who pre-order the album on iTunes will receive an instant download of “Death By A Thousand Licks.”

“‘Death By A Thousand Licks’ was the last piece I wrote for Seamless,” George Lynch explains. “I decided to do something that was maniacal and shooting from the hip, completely improvised. It isn’t really intended to be a fully developed composition but more of a vehicle for solo insanity. I think at least half of what I played is in the right key.”

Pre-order ‘Seamless’ on iTunes here:

https://smarturl.it/seamlessiTunes.

With over 40 years playing guitar and songwriting as a professional musician, George gets to add yet another highlight to his storied career. Seamless, out on August 20th via Rat Pak Records, features nine brand new tracks and three bonus tracks from Lynch who is backed by drummer Jimmy D’Anda and bassist Eric Loiselle on the album. Seamless is produced by Lynch and is now available for pre-order in various configurations here: https://smarturl.it/GeorgeLynch.

From the driving guitar riff of album opener “Quiver” to the haunting outro of album closer “Falling Apart,” it is clear George Lynch was looking to explore his writing and love for the guitar. Songs like “Cola,” “Sharks With Laser Beams,” and “Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing” explore the various musical styles George likes to play while giving him room to experiment with new sounds alongside his signature tone.

The album on all formats includes three bonus tracks that were added to the album after the extra tracks were presented to the label. “Blue Light Effect,” House Of Eternal Return” and “The Weight” also show the musical diversity that only George Lynch as a trio can create.

The track listing for ‘Seamless’ is:

1. Quiver

2. Cola

3. TJ69

4. Death By A Thousand Licks

5. iThink

6. Sharks With Laser Beams

7. Octavia

8. Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing

9. Falling Apart

BONUS TRACKS

10. Blue Light Effect

11. House Of Eternal Return

12. The Weight