KANYE WEST To Present A ‘Donda’ Listening Event At Mercedes-Benz Stadium In Atlanta On July 22nd!

Legendary hip hop artist and philanthropist Kanye West will present a ‘Donda’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia, this Thursday, July 22 at 8:00PM.

Tickets go on sale today, July 19, at 5:00PM EST at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for this event are $50.00 and $20.00.

No stranger to unique releases, Kanye West famously debuted his album The Life of Pablo album at a massive listening event (and fashion show) at Madison Square Garden in 2016.

“Donda” — named for his late mother — is rumored to possibly arriving as early as this Friday.