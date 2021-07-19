Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett To Share Stage One Last Time at Radio City Music Hall

Native New Yorkers Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will share the stage one last time at NYC’s famed Radio City Music Hall for two nights only to celebrate a decade of music and friendship. ONE LAST TIME: AN EVENING WITH TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA will open on August 3rd, which is Bennett’s 95th birthday, with a second performance on August 5th. This will be their only shared public concert appearances this summer as the two get ready to release a new collaborative album later this year.

Citi is the official presale credit card of ONE LAST TIME: AN EVENING WITH TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning on Wednesday, July 21st at 10am local time until 8pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. General tickets will be available on Thursday, July 22nd at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

All guests will need to be fully vaccinated for ONE LAST TIME: AN EVENING WITH TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA, and provide proof upon entry of having received their final vaccine dose no later than 14 days before their event date. The only exception is for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination and are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. For more information, please visit Radio City Music Hall FAQs.

Per the artists request, Yondr pouches will be used for this event. No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be permitted. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. For more information on this process, visit OverYondr.com.

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family announced that the 19-time Grammy winner had been diagnosed with age related dementia in 2016 and yet continued to tour internationally and released several albums before returning to the studio with Lady Gaga to record a follow-up to their multi-platinum #1 Grammy winning album, Cheek to Cheek. Bennett has completely retained his singular ability to sing the songs that he has devoted his life to performing, despite his diagnosis. However, it is being acknowledged that the concerts at Radio City will be his last NYC performances of his career, set appropriately at a venue that Tony has enjoyed a multi-decade run of sold-out shows. Radio City was a highlight of Tony and Gaga’s global Cheek to Cheek Live tour when they performed two sold-out shows in 2015. “We couldn’t be prouder to host such a special engagement with two of the most iconic entertainers of our time. Both Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are synonymous with New York City, making the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall the perfect place to honor their decade long friendship and celebrate Mr. Bennett’s 95th birthday,” shared Darren Pfeffer, Executive Vice President, Live, Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Gaga and Tony first met ten years ago, in May of 2011 when they were both performing at a fundraising event for the Robin Hood Foundation. Two months later they paired up in the studio for the first time to record “The Lady Is A Tramp,” for Bennett’s 2011 DUETS II album. Their collaborative album, CHEEK TO CHEEK, was released in 2014 debuting at #1 on the Billboard Album charts and Bennett and Gaga won Grammys for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”

The performances at Radio City will feature song renditions from the Great American Songbook of popular and jazz standards that Bennett and Gaga have claimed as part of their legacy over the past decade. The Tony Bennett Quartet and the Brian Newman Quintet will be joined by a big band and orchestra conducted by Michael Bearden.