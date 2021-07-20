JACKASS FOREVER: Official Trailer Debuts For The Final Installment of the ‘Jackass’ Saga!

Brace yourself! At long last, the official trailer for one of 2021’s most anticipated films has arrived! JACKASS FOREVER reunites Johnny Knoxville and company for the final installment of the ‘Jackass’ saga. Check out the high intensity trailer below!

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in Jackass Forever.

Directed by the legendary Jeff Tremaine, the cast for the film includes Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy and introduces Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka.

‘Jackass Forever’ is slated to hit theater on October 22nd!