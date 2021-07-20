‘Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour’ Adds Additional Dates!

Alternaversal, the production company responsible for the critically-acclaimed TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 on Netflix, today announced the addition of more cities on its nationwide tour of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour.

Additional stops on the 2021-22 tour include Middletown, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Red Bank, NJ, as well as numerous cities in the south including Houston, TX; Austin, TX, Oklahoma City, OK; Durham, NC and Orlando, FL. For a complete list of currently available tickets and additional information, visit mst3klive.com.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) LIVE: Time Bubble Tour TOUR ROUTE



ABOUT ALTERNAVERSAL

Alternaversal is the production company founded by Joel Hodgson to bring backMST3K with a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign in 2015, raising over 6 million dollars! The series currently resides on Netflix with 20 feature-length episodes where it has been frequently included as one of the top trending programs on Netflix. Last May, Hodgson sponsored a second Kickstarter campaign that broke the show’s previous Kickstarter record by raising $6.5 million.

ABOUT “MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000”

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K, the long-running and original “talk back” show has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time, according to Time, Rolling Stone, and Entertainment Weekly. Set on the Satellite of Love, the series follows a hapless host trapped by mad scientists on a satellite in space, who is forced to watch some of the most outrageously cheesy movies the world has ever seen.