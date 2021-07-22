KK’s Priest Unleashes “Brothers Of The Road” Track From ‘Sermons of The Sinner’

KK’s PRIEST, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, is pleased to announce the release of the single “Brothers Of The Road” off their forthcoming SERMONS OF THE SINNER. The album comes out via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records on October 1, 2021.

The band has also announced a limited collector’s piece, a scroll that chronicles the lyrical content of SERMONS OF THE SINNER. The scroll features lyrics of all 10 tracks on the forthcoming album; spanning 14X50”on parchment paper rolled on metal pole ends. Also included is a certificate of authenticity signed by KK Downing. It can be found HERE

Fans are able to pre-order the debut album in various configurations including an exclusive limited edition autographed Metal Vinyl (Silver Disc) with bonus CD Album, via the band’s online store HERE. The album can be pre-saved via all global digital streaming partners as well.

KK’s Priest has unleashed an album with a modern sound that hearkens back to what fans have always loved about KK Downing and his music and which still sounds fresh including the high-speed album opener “Hellfire Thunderbolt”, the title track “Sermons of the Sinner,” “Raise Your Fists” and “Wild And Free” which revel in the passion and excess that metal fans embrace. The guitar interplay is intense and inspiring, and the band is firing on all cylinders. SERMONS OF THE SINNER is a musical statement that KK Downing’s heavy metal ride is far from over after his extended hiatus. “The whole concept is the fact that I continue proudly to be who I am and what I am and do what I do,” declares KK. “It’s been nearly 10 years. I’m back making music.”

KK’S PRIEST is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.

ABOUT KK’S PRIEST:

KK Downing emerged on stage in August 2019 when his former bandmates had been given the Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame award at the Wacken Open Air festival that summer, and HMHOF board member Steve Goldby wanted to give the guitarist his award at Bloodstock. From there, the conversation led to Downing performing a few songs with Ross The Boss. The performance electrified the crowd and reinvigorated Downing. In November of that year, he put on a show in Wolverhampton, UK with former Judas Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, former drummer Les Binks, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, and Hostile guitarist A.J. Mills. Downing had produced two albums for the latter band. Spanning Judas Priest’s catalog, this superb and successful show sent shockwaves throughout the metal world: K.K. was back and the fans were clearly hungry for more. Rather than simply rely on his past successes and go on the road performing classic Judas Priest songs, the renowned guitarist did what he has always done – make new music.