Black Label Society Announce More Dates For ‘Doom Trooping Over North America’ Tour

Black Label Society has announced five additional dates on the DOOM TROOPING OVER NORTH AMERICA tour taking place later this year. Last month, the band initially announced more than forty dates spanning coast to coast this fall and will not wrap up the tour at the end of December with Armored Saint and Prong. Tickets for the five additional dates are on sale now.

NEWLY ADDED TOUR DATES:

Dec. 27 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

Dec. 28 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Grand

Dec. 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern

Dec. 30 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

Dec. 31 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES:

Oct. 01 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Oct. 02 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

Oct. 04 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Oct. 05 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Oct. 07 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Oct. 08 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Oct. 12 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 13 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 15 – Bowler, WI – Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort

Oct. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club Stage

Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

Oct. 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Oct. 19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Oct. 21 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino

Oct. 22 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theater

Oct. 23 – Dothan, AL – The Plant

Oct. 24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues

Oct. 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Oct. 28 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

Oct. 29 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

Oct. 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Oct. 31 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Nov. 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 04 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Nov. 05 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Nov. 06 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

Nov. 07 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Nov. 09 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

Nov. 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 11 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

Nov. 13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino

Nov. 14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 15 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

Nov. 16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

Nov. 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Nov. 19 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 20 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Nov. 21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Nov. 23 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Nov. 27 – Denver, CO – Summit Theater

Nov. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

This spring, Black Label Society announced the release of their first-ever career-spanning box set, titled NONE MORE BLACK. Featuring their to date 12 full-length studio albums, this massive collection is comprised of 20 all newly pressed vinyl and includes a compilation bonus tracks and reworked originals vinyl, Song Remains Not The Same Vol. 2. Also included is a beautifully made 32-page hardcover retrospective photo book, a NMB bottle opener, and an exclusive, “Odin’s Demolition Squad” back patch to add to your BLS vest. To celebrate the release of NMB, BLS has dropped their official music video for “Blind Man”, a bonus track previously only found on Catacombs of the Black Vatican.

About Black Label Society

Black Label Society bandleader Zakk Wylde wields his guitar like a Viking weapon, bashing out thick riffage and squeezing out expressive squeals as if the glory of his Berserker brotherhood depends upon every single note, which of course, it does.

Charismatic beast and consummate showman, Wylde puts his massive heart and earnest soul on display with unbridled, unchained, animalistic passion in Black Label Society, whether it’s a crushingly heavy blues-rock barnstormer or a piano-driven ode to a fallen brother. Each Black Label Society album is another opportunity to top the one before it, but like AC/DC or The Rolling Stones, BLS isn’t here to reinvent the wheel. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a brand we can trust.

Mighty missives like “Damn the Flood,” “In This River,” “Stillborn,” “My Dying Time,” “Queen of Sorrow,” and “Blood is Thicker Than Water” have amassed millions of downloads and streams. They are the soundtracks to sweat soaked revelry, jubilant evenings that descend into bewildering mornings, and adrenaline-fueled sports.

To many, Wylde is synonymous with pinch harmonics as much as Chuck Berry dreamt up the duck walk. Zakk’s signature Les Paul Bullseye guitar hangs in the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame. His infamous leather bell bottoms hang in the Grammy Museum. His handprints are on Hollywood’s Rock Walk of Fame. He’s performed the National Anthem at major sporting events. He wrote the 2013 Major League Baseball theme for ESPN. He even momentarily joined Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff in Guns N’ Roses. He is a playable character in the Guitar Hero games.

A lifelong disciple of Black Sabbath and the longest-serving guitar-shredder for the Ozzman himself, Wylde co-wrote modern Ozzy Osbourne classics like “No More Tears,” “Mama I’m Coming Home,” “Road to Nowhere,” and “Miracle Man.” Together with Ozzy bassist Blasko and drummer Joey Castillo (ex-Queens Of The Stone Age), Wylde pays faithful tribute to the forefathers of metal as frontman for Zakk Sabbath.

One part invading horde and all parts traveling carnival party, Black Label Society traverses the world powered by caffeine and cacophony. BLS engages and inspires audiences everywhere they go, on every radio dial they burn, inviting all comers to join in and participate in their brotherhood and sisterhood of hard rock and vigor.

Now ten studio albums deep, with solo records, Ozzy shows, and Zakk Sabbath tours all kicking ass simultaneously, Black Label Society rides ever forward, fist held high.