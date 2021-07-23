Black Label Society Announce More Dates For ‘Doom Trooping Over North America’ Tour

Black Label Society has announced five additional dates on the DOOM TROOPING OVER NORTH AMERICA tour taking place later this year. Last month, the band initially announced more than forty dates spanning coast to coast this fall and will not wrap up the tour at the end of December with Armored Saint and Prong. Tickets for the five additional dates are on sale now.
NEWLY ADDED TOUR DATES:
Dec. 27 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
Dec. 28 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Grand
Dec. 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern
Dec. 30 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
Dec. 31 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES:
Oct. 01 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Oct. 02 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater
Oct. 04 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
Oct. 05 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
Oct. 07 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Oct. 08 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Oct. 12 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
Oct. 13 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 15 – Bowler, WI – Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort
Oct. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club Stage
Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
Oct. 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Oct. 19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Oct. 21 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino
Oct. 22 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theater
Oct. 23 – Dothan, AL – The Plant
Oct. 24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues
Oct. 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
Oct. 28 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
Oct. 29 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
Oct. 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Oct. 31 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Nov. 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 04 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
Nov. 05 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
Nov. 06 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
Nov. 07 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Nov. 09 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
Nov. 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Nov. 11 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
Nov. 13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino
Nov. 14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 15 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
Nov. 16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
Nov. 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Nov. 19 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
Nov. 20 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
Nov. 21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Nov. 23 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Nov. 27 – Denver, CO – Summit Theater
Nov. 28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
This spring, Black Label Society announced the release of their first-ever career-spanning box set, titled NONE MORE BLACK. Featuring their to date 12 full-length studio albums, this massive collection is comprised of 20 all newly pressed vinyl and includes a compilation bonus tracks and reworked originals vinyl, Song Remains Not The Same Vol. 2. Also included is a beautifully made 32-page hardcover retrospective photo book, a NMB bottle opener, and an exclusive, “Odin’s Demolition Squad” back patch to add to your BLS vest. To celebrate the release of NMB, BLS has dropped their official music video for “Blind Man”, a bonus track previously only found on Catacombs of the Black Vatican.
About Black Label Society
Black Label Society bandleader Zakk Wylde wields his guitar like a Viking weapon, bashing out thick riffage and squeezing out expressive squeals as if the glory of his Berserker brotherhood depends upon every single note, which of course, it does.
Charismatic beast and consummate showman, Wylde puts his massive heart and earnest soul on display with unbridled, unchained, animalistic passion in Black Label Society, whether it’s a crushingly heavy blues-rock barnstormer or a piano-driven ode to a fallen brother. Each Black Label Society album is another opportunity to top the one before it, but like AC/DC or The Rolling Stones, BLS isn’t here to reinvent the wheel. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a brand we can trust.
Mighty missives like “Damn the Flood,” “In This River,” “Stillborn,” “My Dying Time,” “Queen of Sorrow,” and “Blood is Thicker Than Water” have amassed millions of downloads and streams. They are the soundtracks to sweat soaked revelry, jubilant evenings that descend into bewildering mornings, and adrenaline-fueled sports.
To many, Wylde is synonymous with pinch harmonics as much as Chuck Berry dreamt up the duck walk. Zakk’s signature Les Paul Bullseye guitar hangs in the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame. His infamous leather bell bottoms hang in the Grammy Museum. His handprints are on Hollywood’s Rock Walk of Fame. He’s performed the National Anthem at major sporting events. He wrote the 2013 Major League Baseball theme for ESPN. He even momentarily joined Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff in Guns N’ Roses. He is a playable character in the Guitar Hero games.
A lifelong disciple of Black Sabbath and the longest-serving guitar-shredder for the Ozzman himself, Wylde co-wrote modern Ozzy Osbourne classics like “No More Tears,” “Mama I’m Coming Home,” “Road to Nowhere,” and “Miracle Man.” Together with Ozzy bassist Blasko and drummer Joey Castillo (ex-Queens Of The Stone Age), Wylde pays faithful tribute to the forefathers of metal as frontman for Zakk Sabbath.
One part invading horde and all parts traveling carnival party, Black Label Society traverses the world powered by caffeine and cacophony. BLS engages and inspires audiences everywhere they go, on every radio dial they burn, inviting all comers to join in and participate in their brotherhood and sisterhood of hard rock and vigor.
Now ten studio albums deep, with solo records, Ozzy shows, and Zakk Sabbath tours all kicking ass simultaneously, Black Label Society rides ever forward, fist held high.
