DEE SNIDER Sets July 29th Date For Streaming Concert Event In Celebration of ‘Leave A Scar’ Album

Legendary heavy metal vocalist and pop culture icon DEE SNIDER recently announced his triumphant fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, out July 30, 2021 via Napalm Records. To commemorate the release of his new album, DEE SNIDER has announced a streaming event for his fans on Thursday, July 29th. All ticket buyers will gain access to the concert stream on the 29th, as well as on-demand access to any and all content from the event for a 30-day period!

The concert stream features a very special concert from Snider performing live in New York back on June 12th. Tickets for the stream are available at http://www.metaldepartment.tv/

Like a scar itself, Leave A Scar is an illuminating plentitude of angst etched in time – serving as a musical refuge and expressive output for Dee. But in turn, this auditory time capsule was written to express the anger, unease, and pain he experienced during lockdown emerges as not only blisteringly heavy, but relentlessly powerful. Each of the 12 tracks on Leave A Scar not only further bolster DEE SNIDER’s position as one of the most celebrated frontmen of all time, showcasing that his vocal delivery and commanding swagger is as strong as ever, but that he is nowhere near stopping.

DEE SNIDER says about Leave A Scar: “By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the ’90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose.”

Jamey Jasta says regarding working with DEE SNIDER again: “Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine. Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros + Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most “Dee-hard” SMF’ers will surely love!”

Pre-Order Leave A Scar HERE

Leave A Scar tracklisting:

1) I Gotta Rock (Again)

2) All Or Nothing More

3) Down But Never Out

4) Before I Go

5) Open Season

6) Silent Battles

7) Crying For Your Life

8) In For The Kill

9) Time To Choose

10) S.H.E.

11) The Reckoning

12) Stand

Leave A Scar will be available in North America in the following formats:

– CD Jewel Case

– 1LP Gatefold BLACK

– 1LP Gatefold RED

– 1LP Gatefold GOLD (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 400)

– 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER RED/BLUE/WHITE (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 300)

– Dee-Hard 1LP Gatefold Edition RED/BLACK Marbled – LP size Album Art Patch & Slipmat (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 200)

– Dee-Lux Wooden Box Edition: JC, 7″ Single, Leather Wristband, Logo Pin (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 500)

– Digital Album