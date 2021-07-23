Love and Death Release Powerful Video For “Let Me Love You” Featuring Lacey Sturm

Brian ‘Head’ Welch’s Love and Death have released the official music video for “Let Me Love You”, their fan-favorite cover of DJ Snake and Justin Bieber‘s smash hit, featuring power house vocalist, Lacey Sturm (formerly of Flyleaf). Stream the track here and watch the new music video below.

Speaking on the band’s latest release, Brian ‘Head’ Welch shares: “LMLY has been one of my favorite tracks to cover. It’s so enjoyable to me making a pop song super heavy! Having three vocalists perform on the track was unique as well and I love the way mine, Lacey and JR’s voices blend together. When I asked Lacey to do the song with us I had no idea what the lyrics would mean to her at that particular time. After discovering what she was going through, my main hope with the song was that Lacey would find healing, and that healing might extend to anyone struggling in life who heard the track. The “never give up” message that directors Sebastien Paquet and Alison Roberto worked hard to convey in the music video profoundly mirrored some of the conversations Lacey and I were having behind the scenes, without either director having prior knowledge of the conversations, so we were very blown away by that and we’re so proud of what we achieved here with this song and video. Art is so much more powerful than we think.”

Guest vocalist, Lacey Sturm adds: “Working with Love and Death on Let Me Love You was sort of a supernatural experience. I was mourning the loss of a loved one when I recorded the song. Mourning is a multifaceted process and sort of comes in waves. They asked me to do the song at a very dark moment in that process. When I went to sing in the studio the lyrics were everything I wanted to sing and scream in response to this death; which felt like such a theft. Sometimes death is beautiful and sometimes it is a thief. I know people who have died from overdose, alcoholism, suicide–yes–but I also know so many people who have overcome these things and are making that story their own ripple effect of hope and life. Brian and I both have lived stories like that; over coming suicide and addiction. For Bieber to sing Let Me Love You is inspiring in one way maybe, but for Brian to scream it and to get to scream it along side him over so many people who are struggling–it’s like I got to believe for people to overcome right in the face of the hopelessness I was tempted to embrace. The same thing happened when I did the video. I needed it. Right at that moment. It was like the author of life loved me while death was trying to suffocate me. I got to let God love me through this sacred echo of a song. I’m so thankful.”

The track is taken from the band’s latest album, ‘Perfectly Preserved’ which was released earlier this year to much acclaim from both fans and critics alike, with Loudwire naming it one of their ‘Best Rock Albums of 2021 So Far’. The album has spawned 3 previous singles – the lead single, “Down” debuted at #32 at active rock radio, making it one of the most added tracks at the format the week it was released, followed by “White Flag” and “The Hunter” featuring Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin. To date, the album has clocked up 6 million cross-platform streams to date. ‘Perfectly Preserved’ can be streamed here and physical copies, including limited edition vinyl, are available now from brianheadwelchstore.com and at retailers nationwide.