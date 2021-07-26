CHUCKY Returns In Chilling Trailer for USA & SYFY’s Don Mancini-Created Series

The first taste of Syfy and USA’s upcoming ‘CHUCKY’ series has arrived. Don Mancini, who wrote the original Child’s Play film and all six sequels, in addition to directing three of the films — serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer.

In addition to ‘Child’s Play’ veterans such as Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, and Alex Vincent, cast for ‘Chucky’ includes Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper), Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1), Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones—arrives on USA and Syfy on October 12th.

Official Synopsis: In the new CHUCKY television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. CHUCKY is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund. Harley Peyton will also serve as executive producer. Mancini, who penned the film franchise, wrote the television adaptation, will direct the first episode and serves as showrunner.