KNOTFEST LOS ANGELES: Slipknot Announce Details and Performers For Next Chapter of Knotfest History!

In a show of force for the band and the loud music genre overall, Knotfest, the music and counterculture experience created by the multi-platinum sonic phenomenon Slipknot, has today announced the band’s biggest Los Angeles headline performance yet, Knotfest Los Angeles, at Banc of California Stadium on Friday November 5th. Knotfest Los Angeles will see Slipknot performing at this stadium for the first time, with a stacked line-up also including Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended, with a special guest appearance from Cherry Bombs.

Described as ‘A Mind-Altering Collision of Music, Art and Culture’, Knotfest Los Angeles ticket holders will be able to sample Slipknot’s award-winning small batch Iowa whiskies at the No.9 Whiskey Bar, including a soon-to-be-announced surprise for fans. And for the beer drinkers, there’ll be a selection of metal-friendly and band-branded beers pouring at the Knotfest Beer Pit.

Knotfest Los Angeles, Knotfest Iowa, and the touring Knotfest Roadshow will all celebrate the 20th year of Slipknot’s iconic and groundbreaking #1 album, Iowa. Fans can expect a special capsule drop of commemorative Iowa-related merchandise, and music, video and other content from this pivotal era will roar to life as the tour and year progresses. This year’s Slipknot Museum, a staple at Knotfests the world over, will feature a jaw-dropping collection of items specifically from this (in)famous period in the band’s history. More details will follow in due course.

Tickets for Knotfest Los Angeles will be available on pre-sale to OT9 and Knotfest.com subscribers from 9am and 10am Pacific time respectively on July 27th, with a general on-sale from 10am Pacific on July 30th, over at KnotfestLosAngeles.com.

The previously announced Knotfest Iowa, the Grammy Award winning band’s triumphant homecoming show, sold out very quickly so the event expanded its capacity to accommodate an additional allocation of tickets. Don’t waste any time in grabbing yours before the Des Moines show sells out completely.

Tickets are also moving fast for the Knotfest Roadshow which sees Slipknot snaking their way across the USA with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange in tow for the loudest, most visceral tour of the Summer.

In unfortunate news, due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the previously announced Latin American Knotfest events (Brazil, Colombia & Chile) have all been bumped from 2021 to 2022. Further information is available on the respective festival websites.

Slipknot recently announced their return to the studio, where they’re working on new material to follow 2019’s critically lauded, We Are Not Your Kind album. The current collection is highlighted by the singles, Nero Forte, Solway Firth, and the LP’s lead track, Unsainted. The three tracks feature an M. Shawn Crahan-directed official music video, each of which trended worldwide on YouTube (all videos) upon release – with Unsainted at #1 globally for a full 24 hours.

Click here for Knotfest event information & tickets, here for the latest Slipknot merch, and here to pick up your Slipknot No.9 Whiskey, whilst stocks last.

About Slipknot:

Slipknot stand alongside musical institutions like Metallica and Iron Maiden, as one of a select few bands whose legacy is secured within the pantheon of heavy music’s elite. The band emerged at the end of the 20th Century from the American mid-western town of Des Moines, IA and quickly established themselves as the most enigmatic, provocative and aggressive music collective of the modern era. 1999’s eponymous debut is widely viewed as a modern day classic and was honored by Metal Hammer magazine as the ‘Best Debut of the Last 25 Years.’ The release racked up double RIAA platinum certification in the US, with many of Slipknot’s subsequent releases achieving platinum status both in the US and around the globe. To date, the band have been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards (winning in 2006 for ‘Before I Forget’), as well as scoring 12 Platinum and 41 Gold album certifications around the world and over 3.2 billion YouTube views and counting. Slipknot’s fanbase is as unwavering as it is ubiquitous – the band’s most recent studio album, 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ debuted at #1 in the Official Album Charts of 12 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico and in the Top 5 of an additional 12 countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

About Knotfest:

Knotfest is Slipknot’s own self-curated, destination festival brand, with events held in five international locations to date; the US, Japan, Mexico, France and Colombia. Inaugural Knotfests are set to happen in Brazil, Chile, Finland, the UK and Germany in 2022. Designed as an immersive, unforgettable, ‘dark carnival experience’, the event invites you into Slipknot’s apocalyptic underworld where stunning visuals, fire breathers and nightmarish creatures on stilts set the stage for an intoxicating and memorable weekend of live music.