Lupe Fuentes To Launch ‘The Lupe Fuentes Experience’ Podcast On August 4th!

A born rebel with an insatiable appetite for pleasure, Lupe Fuentes debuts her new show “The Lupe Fuentes Experience” on August 4, 2021 where she explores topics ranging from sex to spirituality and all the chaos in between.

Streaming on multiple platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, “The Lupe Fuentes Experience” aims to create a casual and safe space to dive deep into topics considered taboo or simply too intimidating for everyday conversation. Lupe hopes to inspire her audience to open up and to collaborate with creative forces from multiple industries to discover parts of themselves they haven’t met.

The first podcast kicks off with an in-depth conversation with the other Lupe — GRAMMY-Award winning rapper, record producer, entrepreneur and community advocate Lupe Fiasco – on August 4, followed by Dr. Vanessa Ochoa, co-founder of IPE Clothing, a line dedicated to drawing attention to issues that impact communities of color on August 11; And actor and producer Clayton Cardenas, known for his roles on “Mayans M.C.” and “American Crime” on August 18.

“The Lupe Fuentes Experience is a whole new chapter in my journey. Since I was on the Howard Stern show, I fell in love with radio as a medium to reach the masses and create a casual and safe space to dive deep into topics considered taboo,” says Lupe Fuentes. “This time around I am doing it in English, creating conversations on my terms while keeping it spicy and honest, one episode at a time.”

Tune into “The Lupe Fuentes Experience” weekly beginning Wednesday, August 4 at https://podcast.thelupefuentesexperience.com/

About Lupe Fuentes

Lupe Fuentes is a Los Angeles based entrepreneur, influencer and DJ. Originally from Colombia and raised in Spain, she fosters a sex positive spirit throughout her music and public platform. Her blend of stripped back tech-house with subtle hints of Latin rhythms landed her hundreds of live shows and festivals around the world. The support of industry heavy-weights such as Dubfire, Maceo Plex, Roger Sanchez, Claude Von Stroke and countless others solidify her place as one of the most prolific underground producers in North America. Lupe’s release of over 100 tracks through her record label In the Loop encapsulates her innate desire to break boundaries in a male dominated industry while inspiring fresh female talent worldwide. As a self-taught social media guru with over one million organic followers, Lupe manages and develops multiple social media accounts in the beauty, fitness, wellness and cannabis industries. Her natural ability to curate authentic campaigns coupled with her extensive knowledge of social networking technology allows her to create engaging content for world renowned brands like Revolve, Mario Badescu, Pretty Little Things and more. After speaking to dreamers at the East Los Angeles College International Women’s Day Panel, Lupe understood that as a Latin woman from Colombia who became a successful self made entrepreneur and influencer, a passion to promote underserved voices is more important than ever. Lupe harbors a divine femininity that empowers women to explore their sexuality while creating a healthy lifestyle by focusing on self-love and acceptance. In 2021, Lupe launched her own podcast, “The Lupe Fuentes Experience”, featuring creatives across all fields including musician Lupe Fiasco and actor Clayton Cardenas. The podcast series provides a safe space for creatives to dive into deep topics often considered taboo or too intimidating for everyday conversation. Her goal is to inspire her audience to open up and collaborate in unconventional ways. Between Lupe’s influence as a brand ambassador, DJ/Producer and public figure, she continues to innovate while staying true to her core values and beliefs. Lupe is truly the embodiment of today’s limitless woman.

Follow Lupe Fuentes:

Web | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Apple Music | Spotify