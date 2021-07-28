MTV’s Offers Up First Look At ‘Messyness’ Series; Premiere Set For August 23rd! 

MTV has announced the hilarious new series Messyness, a spinoff from the megahit Ridiculousness, is set to kick off with a one-week special event on Monday, August 23rd with two new episodes airing each night at 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM ET/PT. Hosted by the master of messy herself Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (Jersey Shore Family Vacation), the new comedy clip series showcases people living their best lives and being brave enough to celebrate their own messiness.

Joining Polizzi is an all-star panel of celebrities including actor and reality star Tori Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210), Olympic medalist Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray (HBO’s All Def Comedy).

The new series indulges in the most debaucherous clips found on the internet – everything from awkward proposals, to nights out gone wrong and cheaters caught red handed. No matter the clip, we’ll always be cheering on and reveling in the messiest behavior on camera yet.

All-new episodes of Ridiculousness air Fridays and Sundays at 8/7c on MTV.

Messyness is produced by Thrill One Media and Gorilla Flicks, with Rachel Tung and Jessica Zalkind serving as executive producers for MTV.