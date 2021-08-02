Nick Broomfield’s ‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac’ Set For August Release

The first glimpse of ‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac’ has been revealed. From director Nick Broomfield (Kurt & Courtney), the film explores the world of former Death Row CEO Suge Knight and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings.

The film also looks at the allegation of former LAPD detective Russel Poole that the reprisal killing of Biggie Smalls, a retaliation to the murder of Tupac, was commissioned by Suge Knight with the help of corrupt LAPD officers who were moonlighting at Death Row Records. These police officers were also members of Suge’s criminal gang the Mob Piru’s and with their resources helped orchestrate the hit on Biggie Smalls. The film produces new evidence and witnesses who actually saw these LAPD officers present on the night of Biggie’s murder, and who also testify that critical information had been deliberately withheld and concealed by the LAPD.

‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac’ is set to hit theaters and on demand on August 20, 2021.

Check out the trailer for the film below.