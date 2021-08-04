X Announce “WELCOME BACK LOS ANGELES” At The Greek Theatre In October

Punk icons, X, are excited to announce their first Los Angeles show in 2021. The Los Angeles-based quartet will be at The Greek Theatre on Oct 23rd with the Horrorpops and their LA brethren The Blasters. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark album Los Angeles, this will mark the band’s first Los Angeles show since late 2019 when they wrapped their annual holiday tour with a pair of sold-out shows at the Teragram Ballroom on December 19 & 20th. X had a sold out Wiltern show in April 2000 that was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Along with the bands stable of hits, fans will also experience songs from their newest studio album, Alphabetland, for the first time ever. Released on the 40th Anniversary of the landmark, Los Angeles, and 35 years since the original band had released an album – the critically acclaimed ALPHABETLAND took fans by surprise with its April 22nd release, last year during the worldwide lockdown.

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA’s flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X’s first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time. The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records. Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles.

One of the greatest Punk Rock bands in music history, the band continues with their original line-up of Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake.