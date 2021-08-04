YAKUZA PRINCESS: Official Trailer Debuts For Vicente Amorim’s Action Thriller Starring MASUMI!

The official trailer for director Vicente Amorim’s YAKUZA PRINCESS has arrived and it kicks ass! Based on the graphic novel “Shiro” by Danilo Beyruth, the film stars MASUMI, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Tsuyoshi Ihara. Magnet Releasing will release ‘Yakuza Princess’ everywhere September 3rd, 2021. Check out the trailer, synopsis and poster art below.

Official Synopsis: Set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo in Brazil — the largest Japanese diaspora in the world — YAKUZA PRINCESS follows Akemi (MASUMI), an orphan who discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Rhys Meyers) who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates, Akemi must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.

About The Director:

Vicente Amorim is one of the most acclaimed Brazilian directors today. He has helmed ten feature films and five TV series. He has debuted as a director with the feature The Middle Of The World (2003). Among his films are the international A Good Man (2008), starring Viggo Mortensen; and the action thrillers Motorrad (2017) and The Division (2020), the latter also adapted for a TV series. Yakuza Princess is his second feature film with an international cast and crew. Presently, he is in post-production of his third international feature, the drama Duetto, shot in Brazil and Italy, with a mixed cast including Michelle Morrone (365 Days) and Giancarlo Giannini (007 – Quantum of Solace).