Cult Classic ‘Alone In The Dark’ To Make Its Blu-ray Debut In September!

At a secluded mental institution, electricity fuels the asylum’s hi-tech security system that keeps the nearby neighborhoods safe from menaces like Frank Hawkes (Jack Palance, Batman) and “Preacher” (Martin Landau, Ed Wood). Dr. Bain (Halloween’s Donald Pleasence) maintains strict order while a new doctor, Dan Potter (The A-Team’s Dwight Schultz), arrives in town with his family. But the inmates don’t take kindly to Potter’s presence and believe he has killed off their former therapist. Suddenly, a power outage leaves the town in chaos … and now the maniacs are free to roam the streets and hunt down the man they believe has invaded their lives. With the area quickly descending into riots and chaos, the innocent few must fight for their lives when they’re left terrified, cornered and Alone in the Dark! This white-knuckle shocker from director Jack Sholder (The Hidden) features shocking makeup effects from Tom Savini (Dawn Of The Dead, Friday The 13th), delivering one seat-jumping scare after another, along with a thick slab of pitch-black humor!

