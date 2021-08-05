DREAM TEAM: BIRTH OF THE MODERN ATHLETE — Riveting New Documentary Series Now Streaming On Paramount+

Paramount+ today announced the premiere of the documentary series “DREAM TEAM: Birth of the Modern Athlete,” now available exclusively in the U.S. on the streaming service. The five-part Paramount+ original documentary series examines the uncensored story of the 1992 Men’s Olympic Basketball Team and the long-lasting cultural impact of how the once-in-a-lifetime super team changed sports on a global scale forever.

DREAM TEAM uses rare archival footage and explores original unheard audio interviews from Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and Larry Bird among many more, while featuring recent interviews from Dream Team and NBA legends including Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing and David Robinson among others. The documentary series builds a cultural history of basketball, tracing the evolution of the NBA leading up to the 1992 Olympics and its ensuing growth into the second most popular sport on Earth.

Executive produced and directed by The Malloys, brothers Emmett and Brendan Malloy, of “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” and “The Offseason: Kevin Durant” fame, DREAM TEAM is inspired by Hall-of-Fame sports journalist Jack McCallum’s New York Times Best Selling book “Dream Team”, which explores the global growth of the NBA on the heels of the Dream Team’s international success. McCallum serves as a producer and is interviewed throughout the documentary series.

“The heart of our series is a huge box of micro-cassette tapes we found at veteran SI writer Jack McCallum’s house,” said Emmett and Brendan Malloy. “Those tapes show Barkley, Bird, Magic, and especially Jordan, behind closed doors: intimate and uncensored. They shared things with Jack that they never told anyone else. This series will be the first time those tapes have been heard publicly.”

The documentary series is a Paramount Television Studios production in association with the NBA, and is executive produced by The Malloys, Trevor Engelson (“Snowfall”), and Douglas Banker (“Lance”).

All five 40-minute episodes of the documentary series are now available on Paramount+. “DREAM TEAM: Birth of the Modern Athlete” is the latest sports documentary to premiere on Paramount+, joining a growing catalogue including “Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In,” “NWSL Challenge Cup 2020: The Original Bubble,” and “Sadio Mané – Made in Senegal”.

