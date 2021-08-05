Official Trailer Released For ‘Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is’ On HBO Max

Actor, writer, producer and comedian Marlon Wayans explores his greatest fears in his latest comedy special, MARLON WAYANS: YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS, debuting THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 on HBO Max.

What is Marlon’s life-long fear? Exactly what you would expect: people with outie belly buttons. Marlon digs deeper to explore other fears as well, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and probably his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. Marlon’s journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… “You know what it is.”

MARLON WAYANS: YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS produced by Ugly Baby Productions and Dakota Pictures. Marlon Wayans, Rick Alvarez, Troy Miller, Michael Rotenberg, and Steve Harris serve as executive producers. This marks the first project to debut through Wayans overall deal with HBO Max.