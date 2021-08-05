Papa Roach Unveils Video For “Swerve” Featuring Fever 333’s Jason Aalon and Sueco

After a worldwide premiere of the single on BBC’s Radio 1 Rock Show with Daniel P. Carter earlier this week, iconic rock band Papa Roach have unveiled their swagger-packed motorcade music video Directed by Darren Craig (Slipknot, Rihanna, Big Sean, Justin Timberlake) for their new track “Swerve”. The high-octane thrill ride featuring the outspoken frontman of Fever 333, Jason Aalon, and rising LA-based rapper Sueco is the first track pulled from the band’s forthcoming studio album.

“This track came at the very end of the writing process for our upcoming album and truly feels like the culmination of years of experimenting with our sound coming back to a new version of Papa Roach,” shares Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “Filming this music video with Jason and Sueco was one of the most fun experiences we’ve had and I am so excited to share it with the world.”

The genre-bending banger was produced by Colin “Doc” Brittain and Nick Furlong (All Time Low, A Day To Remember, Avicii), and features the saxophone stylings of co-collaborator Spencer Nezey, showcasing Papa Roach’s bravado at an all-time high.

Fans can check out the music video and stream the new single today at https://papa-roach.ffm.to/swerve.

Papa Roach will be joining Breaking Benjamin on a handful of shows this fall while also taking the stage at both the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and the inaugural Rebel Rock Fest. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

* – Supporting Breaking Benjamin

Sun Sep 12 – Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Tue Sep 14 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! *

Wed Sep 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center*

Fri Sep 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sat Sep 18 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

Tue Sep 21 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre*

Wed Sep 22 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena*

Fri Sep 24 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues (HEADLINE)

Sat Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Festival

Papa Roach recently announced that they have entered into a new global distribution and marketing services agreement with ADA Worldwide (WMG’s independent label and artist services arm). Of the partnership, Cat Kreidich, ADA Worldwide President, shares, “We couldn’t be more elated to have Papa Roach in the ADA family. With our talented teams and strong relationships across various territories, we look forward to activating an even wider global audience, as we support them in this new musical chapter.” In addition, Papa Roach have also reactivated their own label, “New Noize Records,” a second incarnation of their early 2000’s label enterprise.

About Papa Roach

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who last year celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album “INFEST”. 20 years into their career, the band continue to have global success.