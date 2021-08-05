Topps Joins Forces With Mego Figures To Celebrate the World’s Most Iconic Characters!

The Topps Company, the leading destination for sports and entertainment collectibles, is teaming up with collectible leader and nostalgic action figure company, Mego Figures, to further expand its product portfolio into a new realm of collectibles and create the ultimate platform for collectors to purchase fan-favorite exclusive figures on Topps.com.

Available starting on August 16, Topps.com will feature exclusive action figures of some of the most iconic characters from Warner Bros, DC, MGM, Fox, and more. The action figures, available exclusively on Topps.com, will include additional new characters through reimagined classics. New figures will drop every Monday for pre-order and will be available to purchase for a limited time. Action figures will be available in a variety of sizes for collectors to enjoy, including 8-inch and 14-inch figures.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with a nostalgic, industry-leading brand like Mego Figures who understands the heritage and timeless hobby of collecting,” said Clay Luraschi, Vice President of Product Development at Topps. “We’re always looking for new ways to grow our product offerings as we continue to expand our e-commerce business, and we’re excited to help reunite collectors with some of the most legendary figures of our time.”

“As two brands that continue to innovate and evolve in the collectibles space, we’re certain that this new collaboration with the Topps team will help us to reach new audiences while celebrating the iconic characters of our generation,” said Marty Abrams from Mego Figures. “We look forward to continuing our growth alongside the Topps team, and connecting with a new community of collectors that share in our love for these iconic figures.”

Through this collaboration with a leading category player like Mego Figures, Topps is continuing to expand its product portfolio and online marketplace by offering a variety of widely celebrated action figures of characters and celebrities loved around the world allowing Topps to reach a wider range of consumers and collectors beyond its traditional trading cards.