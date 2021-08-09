Bobby Kennedy III’s ‘Fear and Loathing in Aspen’ To Hit On Demand and Digital On August 31st

The true story of an American band of misfits using establishment rules to challenge establishment rule, Fear and Loathing in Aspen is based on author and activist Hunter S. Thompson’s 1970 campaign for Sheriff of Aspen, Colorado, which centered around police reform and environmental justice. Written and directed by Bobby Kennedy III and starring Jay Bulger, Cheryl Hines, Amaryllis Fox and Laird Macintosh, this new feature film comes to home theaters everywhere on digital and on demand August 31, 2021 from Shout! Studios.

In 1970, Hunter S. Thompson — fed up with local pollution problems — threw his hat into the ring for Sheriff of Aspen, Colorado. His attempt to create a third party based around a new, gentler style of law enforcement entranced the national press and made him an overnight celebrity and hero to the “drop out” generation, who rallied around his “Freak Power” platform with notions of taking first Aspen, and then the world. The only thing capable of holding them back was Thompson himself.

With Fear and Loathing in Aspen the filmmakers, working in partnership with the Thompson estate, present the nostalgic yet timely true story about America’s original Gonzo journalist.

A production of Rhino Films and Pluribus Production, Fear and Loathing in Aspen was produced by Stephen Nemeth (producer, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), Paul Morgan, Max Loeb, Colin Floom, and Trey Terpeluk, with Amaryllis Fox, John Paul Dejoria, Linz Wilbur, and Emily Garnett as executive producers.