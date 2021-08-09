HOUSE OF MUSTAINE Announces Wine Tasting Event Featuring Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine

Legendary rocker and GRAMMY® Award winning thrash metal pioneer and MEGADETH founder Dave Mustaine will make a special appearance at Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville on Saturday, August 14th from 3pm – 6pm CST for a special wine tasting affair and bottle signing. Hosted by HOUSE OF MUSTAINE, this event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature tastings from a variety of styles and vintages from the HOUSE OF MUSTAINE wine collection. You must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in wine tasting and for purchase of alcohol. For those under 21, there will be merch and posters available for Dave Mustaine to sign. For the safety of all, attendees will be required to wear face masks. For more details on this event, visit https://houseofmustaine.com.

On August 20, MEGADETH kicks off their North American tour with co-headliners Lamb of God in Austin, TX. Joining them will be special guests Hatebreed. Tickets and VIP packages for this most epic metal extravaganza are available at LiveNation.com.

Dave Mustaine is known worldwide as the GRAMMY®-winning founder and leader of MEGADETH. The thrash metal pioneer has also enlisted his tenacious passion, creativity and entrepreneurial prowess to achieve great success across a diverse range of business ventures, new technology and philanthropic endeavors.

With his visionary business acumen, Mustaine holds the mantle as metal’s most enterprising mogul and has founded multiple brands in and outside of music. To name just a few, House of Mustaine vineyards’ award-winning wines, MEGADETH À Tout le Monde and Saison 13 beer (eight million+ pints sold to date across North America, UK, Europe), a range of signature guitar gear, a graphic novel anthology with Heavy Metalmagazine, the FIRST EVER band website in history (Megadeth Arizona), the Cyber Army fan club (established in 1994), five successful traveling GIGANTOUR all-star music festivals, Megadeth fan Boot Camp (sold out), and the inaugural Megacruise (sold out). Dave Mustaine has long enjoyed consistent success across a broad swath of creative enterprises.

Mustaine’s empire-building began over 35 years ago when he founded MEGADETH, virtually inventing the thrash metal genre with the band’s debut album, Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! (recently lauded by VH1 as the Greatest Thrash Metal Debut Album of All Time). MEGADETH has sold more than 38 million albums, earning many accolades along the way, including a GRAMMY® Award and 12 additional GRAMMY® nominations, and five consecutive platinum / multi-platinum albums, including 1992’s two-million-selling Countdown to Extinction. MEGADETH has headlined many of the biggest stages in the world and sold out arenas as part of ‘The Big Four.’

Prior to founding MEGADETH, Mustaine co-wrote many of the songs on Metallica’s Kill Em All and Ride the Lightning albums as the band’s original lead guitarist, which have certified sales totaling more than 14 million copies. Across the entirety of his recorded catalog, Mustaine has achieved a staggering sales tally of nearly 50 million albums worldwide.

MEGADETH’s last studio album, 2016’s Dystopia, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and drew international acclaim. It was featured in Best Albums lists from leading music magazines, including Rolling Stone’s “20 Best Metal Albums of 2016” (No. 6); Revolver’s “Top 20 Metal Albums of 2016” (No. 2); and Loudwire’s “20 Best Albums of 2016” (No. 12) and “Best Metal Songs of 2016” (No. 2) for the title track, “Dystopia.” MEGADETH won a Silver CLIO Award for their Dystopia VR album campaign, and the album’s blistering title track earned the band a GRAMMY® Award for Best Metal Performance.

As the group’s leader, Mustaine is the primary force behind its success, personally overseeing all MEGADETH business and creative initiatives. As an early adopter of new technology for fan engagement, in 1994, he launched the first-ever official band website (megadetharizona), utilizing nascent technology, dial up modem, and tools to communicate directly with his fans, a blueprint for the millions of band sites and band chats to follow. Mustaine actively manages MEGADETH’s fan engagement initiatives. He leads the charge for MEGADETH’s fan meet & greets and signing events, and he’s known for his active participation across the band’s and his own popular social media accounts, directly engaging millions of fans around the world.

He oversees management of the band’s music and other intellectual property across all opportunities and platforms, including licensing agreements for product/merchandise use, as well as film, television, and games (including Silver Linings Playbook, Last Action Hero, “Billions,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” several editions of “Guitar Hero,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and many more).

In 2010, Mustaine released his New York Times-bestselling autobiography, titled Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir in the U.S, UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. In September 2020, Mustaine released his second national bestseller RUST IN PEACE: The Inside Story of the Megadeth Masterpiece to coincide with the 30th anniversary of MEGADETH’s iconic thrash metal masterpiece Rust in Peace.

Mustaine is also in demand for work beyond MEGADETH’s busy schedule, including voiceover castings and special event hosting, including the co-hosting the Classic Rock Awards, hosting the Revolver Awards, and the special correspondent for the Hammer Awards as well as involvement with events like 2019’s 30-date Experience Hendrix Tour featuring Mustaine and others, including Jimi Hendrix’s bandmate Billy Cox, Joe Satriani, Zakk Wylde, and Eric Johnson.

Two years ago, given a cancer diagnosis while he was out on the road, Mustaine approached cancer like he has dealt with all the hard blows in his life – with all his energy and passion focused on a singular goal, he succeeded. After intense treatment, his cancer is now in remission, and all aspects of his life and business continues with his same intensity and perseverance. Nothing ever slowed down, he just shifted for a bit.

Mustaine is currently working on MEGADETH’s 16th album.

