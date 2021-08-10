Rob Zombie’s ‘3 From Hell’ 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Release Headed Home In September!

First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer-director Rob Zombie, comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in movie history — 3 From Hell. 3 From Hell arrives September 28 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained, and a firestorm of murder, madness, and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell…and back. Featuring all-new artwork from artist Vance Kelly, 3 From Hell will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

4K AND BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell (4-Part Documentary)

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Rob Zombie