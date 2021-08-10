Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell 4k UHD Steelbook
Rob Zombie’s ‘3 From Hell’ 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Release Headed Home In September!

First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer-director Rob Zombie, comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in movie history — 3 From Hell. 3 From Hell arrives September 28 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained, and a firestorm of murder, madness, and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell…and back. Featuring all-new artwork from artist Vance Kelly, 3 From Hell will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

4K AND BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

  • To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell (4-Part Documentary)
  • Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Rob Zombie

