BILLY IDOL To Release ‘The Roadside’ EP On September 17th Via Dark Horse Records

Rock legend Billy Idol is set to release a new EP, The Roadside—his first new release in nearly seven years—on September 17th via Dark Horse Records. Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and featuring Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, The Roadside was conceived, recorded, and mixed almost entirely under the shadow of the pandemic. Fans can pre-order The Roadside on CD, vinyl, and limited edition blue vinyl here, with autographed copies available while they last.

The lead single “Bitter Taste” premiers today and features some of Idol’s most introspective and confessional lyrics ever, as he confronts death, rebirth, and his personal growth in the thirty-one years since his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” Idol explains. “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician.”

Billy Idol – THE ROADSIDE – EP

Tracklist:

1. Rita Hayworth

2. Bitter Taste

3. U Don’t Have To Kiss Me Like That

4. Baby Put Your Clothes Back On