Black Veil Brides Release Official Music Video For “Torch”

Following the release of the previous videos for “Scarlet Cross” (the band’s first-ever Top 10 radio single at Active Rock), “Fields Of Bone” (the Andy Biersack directorial debut) and “Crimson Skies” (the animated continuation of the story established in the other 2 videos), Black Veil Brides are back with the 4th video in the saga. The video for “Torch” is the final installment in the initial Blackbird/9 story arc. “Torch” also marks the second time frontman Andy Biersack got behind the camera to direct a video for the band alongside longtime visual collaborator Patrick Fogarty. The video for “Torch” can be seen below:

“We wanted to create something that felt like a fitting ending to the 4-video story arc that started with ‘Scarlet Cross’ and while this is the end of the original ‘Blackbird’ video chronology, it certainly is not the end of The Phantom Tomorrow narrative that plays out on the record and in our upcoming comic book series. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my professional life getting to dream up these concepts. For us as a band to work with such amazing individuals and to see this story realized on the screen is an absolute honor,” explains Andy Biersack.

Recently, Los Angeles rockers Black Veil Brides released the full details of their upcoming 6th studio album, The Phantom Tomorrow. The album is comprised of a dozen tracks and has spawned the recent Top 10 Active Rock single “Scarlet Cross.” The video for “Scarlet Cross” has been viewed over 7.2 million times and can be seen here: http://smarturl.it/scarletcross. The follow-up video for “Fields of Bone” has been viewed over 3.1 million times. Backed by guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma; the “Fields Of Bone” video showcases the new look the band will be utilizing throughout the entire cycle for The Phantom Tomorrow. The video for “Fields Of Bone” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/JR37XyIXqPg. The cover artwork for The Phantom Tomorrow was created by Eliran Kantor – known for his work with Testament, Hatebreed, Havok and Andy Black to name a few. The Phantom Tomorrow is produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts – is available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here: www.phantomtomorrow.com

‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ track listing:

1) The Phantom Tomorrow (Introduction)

2) Scarlet Cross

3) Born Again

4) Blackbird

5) Spectres (Interlude)

6) Torch

7) The Wicked One

8) Shadows Rise

9) Fields Of Bone

10) Crimson Skies

11) Kill The Hero

12) Fall Eternal

Black Veil Brides will also be heading out on the recently rescheduled The In-Between Tour in support of The Phantom Tomorrow – a co-headline tour with In This Moment that kicks off September 17th in Lincoln, NE. The 45-date run will make stops in Dallas, TX; Las Vegas, NV; San Francisco, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Worcester, MA to name a few before wrapping up in Atlanta, GA on November 21st. A handful of headline dates were also recently announced. The full list of tour dates is below, and all VIP package and ticket information can be found at: http://blackveilbrides.net.

Black Veil Brides On Tour:

9/17 — Lincoln, NE — Centennial Mall & M Street — Outdoor Stage

9/18 — Springfield, MO — Shrine Mosque

9/19 — Dallas, TX — Southside Ballroom

9/21 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

9/22 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec Theatre

9/24 — Lubbock, TX — Lone Star Amphitheatre

9/25 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

9/27 — Denver, CO — Mission Theatre

9/29 — Las Vegas, NV — House Of Blues

9/30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

10/2 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues

10/3 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield

10/5 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

10/7 — Casper, WY — Casper Events Center

10/8 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena

10/10 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival

10/12 — Boise, ID — Revolution Center

10/13 — Portland, OR — Roseland Ballroom

10/14 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre

10/16 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre

10/19 — Kansas City, MO — Midland Theatre

10/20 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory at The District

10/22 — Hammond, IN — The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

10/23 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom

10/24 — Minneapolis, MN — Myth Live

10/26 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Expo C

10/27 — Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Monroe Live

10/29 — Louisville, KY — Palace Theatre

10/30 — Columbus, OH — Express Live!

10/31 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

11/2 — Cleveland, OH — Agora

11/3 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

11/5 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater

11/6 — Montclair, NJ — Wellmont Theatre

11/7 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

11/9 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

11/10 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

11/12 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues

11/13 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center

11/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

11/16 — Richmond, VA — The National

