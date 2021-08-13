Do You Like Scary Movies? Wes Craven’s ‘SCREAM’ To Return To Theaters For 25th Anniversary!

Do you like scary movies? Wes Craven’s iconic 1996 thriller, SCREAM, is set to return to select movie theaters nationwide for two nights in celebration of its 25th anniversary, courtesy of Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures. Featuring an all-star cast including Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore, “Scream” remains a wildly entertaining experience with its sly humor and sharp, suspenseful filmmaking.

“Scream 25th Anniversary” will play in select movie theaters on Sunday, October 10 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Monday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. (all times local). Fans who attend the special event will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the film featuring vintage interviews with Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and more.

Tickets for Scream 25th Anniversary can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices beginning Friday, August 20. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Directed by Wes Craven (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) and written by Kevin Williamson (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”), “Scream” is a brilliant deconstruction of the horror genre that pays homage to the conventions of slasher films while upending them with clever twists and witty dialogue.

After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in.

“When it comes to suspenseful horror films of the ‘90s, ‘Scream’ revitalized the genre and created a global franchise,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations. “Film fans should get ready and buckle up for a fiendishly clever ride this Halloween season at their local theater!”

In celebration of its 25th anniversary and just in time for Halloween, “Scream” will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray™ on October 19, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The discs include a brand-new look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.

