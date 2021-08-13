Ghost Hounds Announce Sophomore Album ‘A Little Calamity’ — New Single “Good Old Days” Now Streaming!

Blues-rock band Ghost Hounds has announced their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, set to be released on September 3rd via Maple House Records. The thirteen track record features their brand new song, “Good Old Days” written by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), as well as their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.” At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album. Pre-order A Little Calamity here.

“I am incredibly proud of the writing and performances on this album,” Thomas says. “As a musician and a writer the biggest goal is to take concepts and stories that live in your head and have them translated in the studio. Having that vision come to life in exactly the way you intended is the greatest feeling and that’s exactly what we’ve accomplished with this album.”

After getting off the road, the band realized how much they missed it and channeled all of those feelings into their newest single “Good Old Days.” While this was the original sentiment behind the song, the pandemic has given it an even more prevalent meaning. Lead singer, Tre’ Nation sings, “Yesterday’s over and tomorrow ain’t here / Yeah, these are the good old days.” Between the sincerity of Nation’s vocals and the slight twang of the guitar, Ghost Hounds have created a song that will have people living in the moment, instead of watching as it passes them by.

“‘Good Old Days’ is the perfect snapshot of our current state of mind as a band,” says Tre. “We recorded it in the early months of 2020, having no idea how important the message would become for us over the next few months. A personal revelation that arose for me is that it’s so easy to breeze through life when you’re racking up surreal accomplishments like opening for the Rolling Stones and touring with ZZ TOP. It’s also easy to forget that those things are not the source of true soul satisfaction. The moments when we allow ourselves to slow down and soak in the subtle magic of life, are the moments that we are truly living.”

‘A LITTLE CALAMITY’ TRACKLISTING

Half My Fault Between Me and the Devil Good Old Days Sleight of Hand Tears for Another Little Calamity Thunder Road feat. Sasha Allen Someone Just For Me Shadowcaster feat. Sasha Allen Firefly Mountain Rain End of the Line Good Old Days (unplugged)

MORE ABOUT GHOST HOUNDS

As if baptized in the Mississippi Delta and blasted through Birmingham’s billowing smokestacks, six kindred, yet individual musical spirits congregate in Ghost Hounds. The Pittsburgh, PA sextet—Tre’ Nation [vocals], Johnny Baab [guitar], Thomas Tull [guitar], Bennett Miller [bass], Blaise Lanzetta [drums], and Joe Munroe [keys]—conjure rock ‘n’ roll with a bluesy bent that’s fiery enough for your vinyl collection and fresh enough to light up any 21st century festival. Ghost Hounds unleashed their full-length debut, Roses Are Black, in 2019. Their single, “Bad News” appeared in the blockbuster adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog. Throughout the year, they opened for Bob Seger on his final tour and the Rolling Stones at FedEx Field in Washington D.C. Receiving acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, the group sharpen this signature style on their second full-length offering, A Little Calamity [Maple House Records], led by singles “Between Me and The Devil” and “Good Old Days.”

