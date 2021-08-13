THE KILLING: Must-Binge Scandinavian Series Makes Its North American Debut Today On Topic!

THE KILLING premieres today on Topic TODAY which will be the first time that it has been available in the US ever! Swing by www.topic.com/the-killing to check out Season 1. The subsequent 2 seasons will be releasing weekly on Thursdays.

Synopsis: The brutal murder of a young girl launches an extended police investigation. Detective Sarah Lund is supposed to leave for a new life in Sweden but can’t bring herself to leave the case behind. The girl’s parents and friends struggle to cope with their loss. Troels Hartmann is campaigning to be mayor of Copenhagen but struggles when links are revealed between city hall and the murder. Over a time, span of twenty days, suspect upon suspect is sought out as violence and political pressures cast their shadows over the hunt for the killer. Two more seasons follow about a series of killings of soldiers and the abduction of an industrial magnate’s daughter.

Directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (“Taboo”, The Vanishing) and Fabian Wullenweber (Catch That Girl, Gemini). Starring Sofie Gråbøl (The House That Jack Built, Flickering Light), Morten Suurballe (“Vikings”, The Guity) Lars Mikkelsen (Headhunter, The Day Will Come) and Bjarne Henriksen (The Hunt, The Celebration)

About TOPIC

Topic features North American premieres and programming from around the world, complemented by a diverse slate of Originals including documentaries, scripted comedies and dramas, discussion shows, and more. With exclusive TV series and films that take you to more than 40 countries, Topic showcases an unparalleled diversity of creators, perspectives, and experiences. We prioritize bold storytelling, champion underrepresented voices, and believe that entertainment should expand your view of the world.

Topic’s Originals and exclusives such as Oscar® nominee The Letter Room (starring Oscar Isaac), Lambs of God (starring Ann Dowd), BAFTA® nominee The Virtues (starring Stephen Graham), Emmy® nominee The Accidental Wolf (starring Kelli O’Hara), Dark Woods, Philly DA, and Soul City (directed by Chike & Coodie) will introduce you to unforgettable characters and emerging filmmakers.

Topic Entertainment from First Look Media, includes Topic Studios, which develops, finances, and produces content for all platforms, and our rapidly growing streaming service, Topic.

Topic is available to US and Canadian audiences on topic.com, AppleTV & iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android & Android TV, and Apple TV Channels, Roku Premium Channels, Bell Fibe, and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

