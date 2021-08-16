‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On October 5th!

Witness the epic adventure of NBA champion and global icon LeBron James alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny when “Space Jam: A New Legacy” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on Sept 3. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and (“Girls Trip,” “Night School”) from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and stars LeBron James and Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (the “Avengers” films, “Hotel Rwanda”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on Oct 5.

The film was produced by Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, with Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman executive producing. The film also stars Khris Davis (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” TV’s “Atlanta”), Sonequa Martin-Green (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” “Star Trek: Discovery”), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”) and Eric Bauza (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”).

On Sept 3, “Space Jam: A New Legacy ” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies. On Oct 5, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

Additionally, Warner Bros. will continue its partnership with Nifty’s, the social NFT platform, to introduce a second collection of limited-edition NFTs inspired by the film.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Synopsis: This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

First Quarter: Game On

Second Quarter: Teamwork

Third Quarter: Out of This World

Fourth Quarter: The Looniest

Deleted Scenes

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” DVD contains the following special features:

Deleted Scenes

