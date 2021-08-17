DC’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season’ To Hit Blu-ray In November; Special Features Revealed!

Your favorite Super Heroes are back, and this time, they’re out of this world! The fate of the universe is in their hands as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season on Blu-ray and DVD on November 9, 2021. Buckle up for a wild ride with all 15 rollicking one-hour episodes from the sixth season, plus enjoy the epic extra content including several featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. Only). DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. The timeship Waverider’s crew have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens!

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Sixth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 15 episodes from the sixth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

Joined by new cast member Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D.), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz (Arrow, Mad Men), Tala Ashe (Smash, The Carrie Diaries), Jes Macallan (Mistresses, Shameless), Olivia Swann (Doctors), Adam Tsekhman (The Twilight Zone), Shayan Sobhian (Killer Caregiver) and Amy Louise Pemberton (Arrow, Suspense), with Nick Zano (What I Like About You), Dominic Purcell (Prison Break, The Flash), and Matt Ryan (Constantine) returning as their characters from previous seasons. Based on the DC characters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale), Phil Klemmer (Chuck, Political Animals),Keto Shimizu (Arrow), Grainne Godfree (The Flash, Arrow) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Riverdale).

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Never Alone: Heroes and Allies

VFX Creature Feature

Animation Split Screen

Actors Split Screen

15 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Ground Control to Sara Lance Meat: The Legends The Ex-Factor Bay of Squids The Satanist’s Apprentice Bishop’s Gambit Back to the Finale Part II Stressed Western This is Gus Bad Blood The Final Frame Bored on Board Onboard Silence of the Sonograms There Will Be Brood The Fungus Among Us

