Lamberto Bava’s ‘Demons’ and ‘Demons II’ To Make North American 4K UHD Debut In October Via Synapse Films

Regarded by horror fans the world over as two of the greatest Italian horror films ever made, Lamberto Bava’s Demons films are not only major cinematic nightmare fuel, but also hugely entertaining splatterfests of the highest order. Synapse’s 2013 Blu-rays remain two of their most popular releases, and now they’re bringing these favorites to 4K UHD and remastered Blu-ray in brand-new spectacular 4K restorations! These horrific splatter classics produced by Dario Argento (Suspiria) have never looked or sounded better and are packed with hours of special features, making this the ultimate home video release of these horror favorites.

In Demons, a masked man offers tickets to a horror movie sneak preview at the mysterious Metropol cinema. When a patron is scratched by a prop displayed in the theatre lobby, she transforms into a flesh-ripping demon! One by one, the audience members mutate into horrible creatures hell-bent on destroying the world! Can anyone escape this gory orgy of terror? In 1986’s ambitious sequel Demons 2, the apocalyptic terror continues! A televised horror film spells doom for the residents of a luxury high-rise apartment, as demons are unleashed through the TV screen at a young girl’s birthday party. As more and more residents are infected and transformed into blood-thirsty demons, a young couple fights to survive as they try to escape Hell on Earth.

DEMONS 1 & 2 – LIMITED EDITION 4K (2160p) TWO-DISC UHD BLU-RAY

THIS 6000 PIECE LIMITED EDITION CONTAINS:

• New 4K restorations of both Demons and Demons 2 from the original 35mm camera negatives!

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of both films in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

• Limited edition o-card/slipcover packaging featuring new artwork by Juan José Saldarriaga and Chris MacGibbon

• Reproduction of the original movie ticket from Demons

• A special Demons 2 birthday party invitation

• Included fold-out poster of Demons artwork from Wes Benscoter

• Reversible cover art

• 4K UHD All-region playback

DISC 1 (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY) DEMONS

• Two versions of the film: the full-length original cut in English and Italian, and the shorter U.S. version featuring alternate dubbing and sound effects

• Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English & Italian 5.1/2.0 audio mixes on the original cut derived from the archival audio masters

• Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 2.0 U.S. theatrical mono audio newly remastered in 2021 by Synapse Films

• New audio commentary by critics Kat Ellinger and Heather Drain, co-hosts of the Hell’s Belles podcast

• Audio commentary with director Lamberto Bava, SPFX artist Sergio Stivaletti, composer Claudio Simonetti and actress Geretta Geretta

• Produced by Dario Argento: a new visual essay by author and critic Michael Mackenzie exploring the legendary filmmaker’s career as a producer

• Dario’s Demon Days: interview with writer/producer Dario Argento

• Defining an Era in Music: interview with Claudio Simonetti

• Splatter Spaghetti Style: interview with long-time Argento collaborator Luigi Cozzi

• Carnage at the Cinema: Lamberto Bava and His Splatter Masterpiece

• Dario and Demons: Producing Monster Mayhem

• Monstrous Memories: Luigi Cozzi on Demons

• Profondo Jones: The Critical Perspective

• Splatter Stunt Rock: interview with Ottaviano Dell’Acqua

• Stivaletti Q & A at the 2019 UK ‘Festival of Fantastic Films’

• Original Italian and English international theatrical trailers

• U.S. theatrical trailer

• Newly translated optional English SDH subtitles for the English version

• Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian version

DISC 2 (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY) DEMONS 2

• Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 5.1 & Italian 5.1/2.0 audio mixes derived from the original archival audio masters

• Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 2.0 true stereo theatrical mix remastered in 2021 by Synapse Films

• New audio commentary by film critic Travis Crawford

• Bava to Bava: interview with Luigi Cozzi on the history of Italian horror

• Creating Creature Carnage: interview with Sergio Stivaletti

• Demonic Influences: Federico Zampaglione Speaks

• The ‘Demons’ Generation: Roy Bava discusses a legacy in lacerations

• The New Blood of Italian Horror featuring Sergio Stivaletti

• Screaming for a Sequel: The Delirious Legacy of DEMONS 2 with Lamberto Bava

• A Soundtrack for Splatter: interview with composer Simon Boswell

• Together and Apart: a new visual essay on the space and technology in DEMONS and DEMONS 2 by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

• Original Italian and English theatrical trailers

• Newly translated optional English SDH subtitles for the English version

• Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian version

DEMONS 1 & 2 – 6000 PIECE LIMITED EDITION 1080p TWO-DISC BLU-RAY SET

HD (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentations of both films remastered from the new 4K restorations ? Limited edition o-card/slipcover packaging featuring new artwork by Juan José Saldarriaga and Chris MacGibbon ? Reproduction of the original movie ticket from Demons ? A special Demons 2 birthday party invitation ? Included fold-out poster of Demons artwork from Wes Benscoter ? Reversible cover art ? Region A

Because of space limitations of the 1080p Blu-ray format, a smaller selection of Supplemental Features will be included on the BLU-RAY SET:

DISC 1 (1080p BLU-RAY) DEMONS

• Two versions of the film: the full-length original cut in English and Italian, and the shorter U.S. version featuring alternate dubbing and sound effects

• Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English & Italian 5.1/2.0 audio mixes on the original cut derived from the archival audio masters

• Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 2.0 U.S. theatrical mono audio newly remastered in 2021 by Synapse Films

• New audio commentary by critics Kat Ellinger and Heather Drain, co-hosts of the Hell’s Bellespodcast

• Audio commentary with director Lamberto Bava, SPFX artist Sergio Stivaletti, composer Claudio Simonetti and actress Geretta Geretta

• Produced by Dario Argento: a new visual essay by author and critic Michael Mackenzie exploring the legendary filmmaker’s career as a producer

• Dario’s Demon Days: interview with writer/producer Dario Argento

• Defining an Era in Music: interview with Claudio Simonetti

• Dario and Demons: Producing Monster Mayhem

• Splatter Stunt Rock: interview with Ottaviano Dell’Acqua

• Original Italian and English international theatrical trailers

• U.S. theatrical trailer

• Newly translated optional English SDH subtitles for the English version

• Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian version

DISC 2 (1080p BLU-RAY) DEMONS 2

• Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 5.1 & Italian 5.1/2.0 audio mixes derived from the original archival audio masters

• Uncompressed DTS-HD MA English 2.0 true stereo theatrical mix remastered in 2021 by Synapse Films

• New audio commentary by film critic Travis Crawford

• Creating Creature Carnage: interview with Sergio Stivaletti

• The ‘Demons’ Generation: Roy Bava discusses a legacy in lacerations

• Screaming for a Sequel: The Delirious Legacy of DEMONS 2 with Lamberto Bava

• A Soundtrack for Splatter: interview with composer Simon Boswell

• Together and Apart: a new visual essay on the space and technology in DEMONS and DEMONS 2by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

• Original Italian and English theatrical trailers

• Newly translated optional English SDH subtitles for the English version

• Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian version

